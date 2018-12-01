Ticker
basketball

Markell Johnson leads Wolfpack past Vanderbilt, 80-65

Steve Wise
Associated Press
Johnson scored 12 straight points down the stretch.
USA Today Sports

Markell Johnson scored 12 consecutive points down the stretch for the North Carolina State Wolfpack to break open a close game, and they beat Vanderbilt 80-65 Saturday.

Johnson's spurt included a 3-pointer and three-point play on back-to-back possessions, and he helped the Wolfpack transform a 60-58 lead into a 72-61 advantage.

The junior guard finished with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds in 26 minutes. Sophomore reserve D.J. Funderburk added a career-high 16 points, all in the first half.

North Carolina State (7-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season Tuesday at Wisconsin. Vanderbilt (5-2), still reeling from freshman Darius Garland's season-ending knee injury last week, lost for the second time in three games.

The game was part of the Hoophall Miami Invitational, a four-team, one-day event at the Heat's arena.

The Wolfpack never trailed and built an 11-point lead midway through the first half. The 6-10 Funderburk, a transfer from Ohio State, helped North Carolina State to a 46-34 halftime lead.

Vanderbilt closed to within 60-58 and had three shots to tie but never erased their deficit.

Simi Shittu and Saben Lee had 15 points apiece for Vanderbilt. The Commodores, who made 56 3-pointers in their first six games, went 3 for 22 from beyond the arc.

North Carolina State was also helped by a 46-33 rebounding edge.

BIG PICTURE

Helped by Funderburk, North Carolina State's bench outscored Vanderbilt 37-21 and has outscored opponents 260-113 this season.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State plays host to Western Carolina on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt plays host to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.

——

