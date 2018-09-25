NC State sophomore middle linebacker Louis Acceus found out mid-week last week that he’d be earning his first college start.

Acceus filled in for the injured Isaiah Moore at Marshall, and contributed nine tackles (eight assists) and a quarterback hurry during the 37-20 victory at Marshall. The opportunity proved to be an emotional rush for the 5-foot-11, 220-pounder, who entered the game with five career tackles.

It remains to be seen if Moore or Acceus start against Virginia on Saturday, but the challenge is clear when facing Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins. It’s not often you mention physicality with college quarterbacks, but Perkins fits that bill. The 6-3, 210-pounder has gone 67-of-102 passing for 867 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions through four games. However, it’s the running part of his variety of skills that will put the NC State defense on high alert. He is second on the team with 62 rushing attempts for 317 yards and three scores.

Perkins’ hurdle of 6-1 safety Dee Smith of Louisville was the No. 2 play of the day in college football on ESPN. Acceus is well versed on making sure he doesn’t get hurdled Saturday.

“That was a really good play,” Acceus said. “He is a really athletic quarterback, and hopefully we will prepare correctly and shut him down. That is the plan.”

The Cavaliers average 216.5 rushing yards per game, with a 5.5 yards per rush average. Acceus expects a physical contest.

Acceus said when you play against a more mobile quarterback the key is to be aware of the draw. Playing with composure will help in that regard.

“He’ll take off in a split, which we’ve seen on film in a couple of plays, where he had to make something out of nothing,” Acceus said. “He’ll just take off and go for a 80-yard run for a touchdown.”

Film study proved to be fun for Acceus when he reviewed his action against Marshall. He could tell he was having fun and making plays, and that is what it is all about. Getting the opportunity to blitz and get after quarterback Isaiah Green was part of the joy.

“I just took advantage of the opportunity and went out there and did my job,” Acceus said. “I just wanted to play the game I love and had fun.

“I love blitzing actually. That is one of my favorite things to do as a linebacker.”

The more aggressive blitzing led to 12 quarterback hurries against the Thundering Herd, and Acceus could see the cumulative affect it was having on Green, a redshirt freshman in his third college game.

"It affecting him a lot because he was constantly trying to scramble or find something," Acceus said. "He just had so many people just rushing in his face and it was hard to see down the field."



Fifth-year senior weakside linebacker Germaine Pratt came through with 11 tackles against Marshall, which was the second time in three games, he reached double figures. Having a seasoned veteran to lean on has proven invaluable for Acceus.

“He is the leader of the defense and he is giving everyone advice on everything,” Acceus said. “He knows the defense like the back of his hand. Whenever I mess up on a play, he’ll tell me correct technique to use on that play.”

With a game under his belt the next step is to just play even more “free” and not worry about certain things.

“That was the first time under the lights in front of a lot of people,” Acceus said. “I was kind of getting nervous and thinking too much. I just want to play free and let go of everything, and have fun.”