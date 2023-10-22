The transfer portal giveth and taketh each offseason. Here is a look at how the NC State players are doing that transferred in, and how the ones that transferred out are doing at their new schools.

Players transferred in

Armstrong started the first five games before getting benched. The former Virginia star has gone 94-of160 passing for 971 yards, five touchdowns and six interception. He also has rushed 70 times for 281 yards and three score, and has completed 58.8 percent of his passes and has a 112.5 rating.

Collins, who began his career at Clemson, has three catches for 45 yards and a score.

Jaramillo, who played all over the line at Oregon, injured his knee in fall camp and will redshirt.

Kennedy has emerged as one of the top defensive backs at nickel. The former Old Dominion player has 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two passes defended, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

The Western Kentucky transfer has made 8 of 10 field goals with a school-record 57-yarder against Duke, and has made all 21 extra points.

Potter has two tackles and one fumble recovery this season. The Cincinnati transfer missed the Duke game with an injury.

The lanky Rozner, who transferred in from Rice, has 14 catches for 145 yards and two scores this season.

Players transferred out

Carter has caught a team-high 17 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown this season for the 4-3 Mountaineers. He had five catches for 116 yards against Houston, and has had two grabs of over 45 yards in his last two games.

California has tried three quarterbacks this season, but have struggled for one to emerge. Finley has gone 54-of-93 passing for 572 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He is completing 58.1 percent of his passes and has a 111.8 quarterback rating. The redshirt sophomore has 12 carries for eight yards.

The former Cornelius (N.C.) Hough defensive back hasn’t played this season for the surprising 6-1 Runnin’ Rebels.

The 6-4, 325-pound Harris, a former Rivals.com four-star recruit from Roxboro (N.C.) Person, is the backup nose tackle for Ole Miss. He has seven tackles this season for the 6-1 Rebels, who are ranked No. 13 in the country.

Hattley has four tackles in two games for the 4-3 Camels.

Larkins has a tackle this season for the 4-4 Panthers, who play in CUSA.

Leary has Kentucky at 5-2 this season, and has gone 106-of-195 passing for 1,377 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has rushed 20 times for minus-45 yards and a score, and has completed 54.4 percent of his passes and has a 130.2 rating.

Provillon has three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown against Maine.

Reeves has one tackle this season for Louisiana Tech, who is 3-5 overall.

Sumo-Karngbaye has been the backup for star running back Ray Davis. He has rushed 13 times for 125 yards and a touchdown, and caught nine passes for 38 yards this season for the 5-2 Wildcats.