Look back at NC State's past early NBA entrants

NC State has a pair of players that are testing the NBA Draft waters, with the deadline looming June 1. Both freshman shooting guard Terquavion Smith and redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron were announced Tuesday of being invited to the prestigious NBA Draft combine in Chicago on May 16-22. The draft will be held June 23. The Wolfpack Central takes a look back at the last 20 years of NC State players who have entered the NBA Draft early. For the sake of accuracy, this breakdown isn’t including players who were in college for at least four years and passed up a final season — power forward Brandon Costner, center Wyatt Walker and forward Jericole Hellems. Another exception to the rule was center Andrew Brackman, who played two years and jumped to Minor League Baseball. It also isn’t including former power forward Sacha Killeya-Jones, who was dismissed from NC State, and then turned professional. Two other players in their own category were small forward Josh Hall and point guard Jalen Lecque, who signed with NC State but never came to play with the Wolfpack. They both entered the NBA Draft, went undrafted, but made rosters as rookies, before eventually getting cut and were in the G-League this past season.

NC State freshman shooting guard Terquavion Smith is in the top 30 of some NBA Draft mock drafts. (Paula Green Jones/The Wolfpack Central)

Josh Powell, power forward

Powell ended up playing two years at NC State before making the jump to the NBA. Powell averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game his sophomore year and made the ACC all-tournament squad before making the leap. Powell went undrafted, but earned a spot with the Dallas Mavericks in 2005-06. He earned a pair of rings with the 2009 and 2010 Los Angeles Lakers. Powell also played for the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets. He averaged 3.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game during his eight-year NBA career (316 games). Powell also played overseas, and he retired after 2017.

Simmons was a touted recruit and like Powell, he played two years at NC State before entering the NBA Draft. Simmons averaged 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks a contest as a sophomore. He earned ACC All-Defense in 2005-06. Simmons went in the first round with the No. 15 pick to the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Thunder in 2006. He played in the NBA from 2006-09 and averaged 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in 75 career contests. Simmons played overseas from 2011-2020.

Hickson averaged 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game during his 31 games in Raleigh. He was named to the ACC All-Freshman squad, and led the league in field-goal percentage at .591. Hickson was the No. 19 overall pick in the first round to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2008 NBA Draft. He played for five NBA teams from 2008-16, and then three years overseas. Hickson averaged 9.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and he shot 50.5 percent from the field in 534 NBA games (307 starts). His best year was when he averaged 12.7 points and 10.4 rebounds a contest for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012-13.

Brown was named second-team All-ACC his junior year, and entered the NBA Draft. He averaged 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. He led the ACC in assists and was sixth in the NCAA. Brown was the No. 52 overall pick in the second round to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has spent five years in the NBA between four different franchises, and averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 assists in 11.5 minutes per game in 103 career games. Brown has also played in the NBA G-League and continues to play overseas, including with UNICS Kazan this past season in Russia, prior to the war that broke out with Ukraine.

The former McDonald’s All-American averaged 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game during his junior campaign at NC State. He earned third-team All-ACC and entered the NBA Draft. He went undrafted, and he played in the NBA G-League in 2013-14, 2016-17 and 2018-19. He also has played overseas, with his most recent appearance in Saudi Arabia.

Warren was a McDonald’s All-American and a NC State legacy. He blossomed his sophomore year and averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He led the ACC in scoring, was seventh in rebounds per game, first in field-goal percentage and fourth in steals per game (2.0). Warren was a consensus second-team All-American and ACC player of the year and played in the NCAA Tournament both years. He went on to become the No. 14 overall pick to the Phoenix Suns in the 2014 NBA Draft. He played his first five years with the Suns and then landed with the Indiana Pacers, but his career has been altered by injuries. He missed this past season due to a foot injury, but he has averaged 15.5 points per game in 332 career games (236 starts).

The scoring whiz led the ACC with 23.5 points per game his junior year, and also added 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Barber was named first-team All-ACC for his efforts, and he entered the NBA Draft. He went undrafted, but he has played in the G-League and overseas ever since. Barber signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 25, 2021. He appeared in three games and had three assists and three rebounds in 13 minutes.

Lacey transferred from Alabama to NC State and made his one year count in helping the Wolfpack reach the Sweet 16 in 2014-15. Lacey averaged 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Lacey was named second-team All-ACC and he was sixth in the league in points per game. He elected to turn professional with one year of eligibility remaining, but went undrafted. He has played overseas and G-League since 2015, including this past season in Italy.

Rowan averaged 12.5 points and 3.3 rebounds a contest in 58 games (48 starts) with the Wolfpack. He turned pro after his sophomore year. Rowan turned pro with two years of eligibility remaining, and he’s mostly played in the G-League and overseas, playing this past year in Spain.

Kapita proved to be a one-and-done at NC State. He averaged 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds and shot 60.8 percent from the field in 26 games played (three starts). Kapita elected to turn professional following the coaching change, but went undrafted. He was invited to a couple of minor league teams training camps, but didn’t make their rosters.

Smith enrolled early at NC State and redshirted while rehabbing his ACL tear from high school. Smith was named second-team All-ACC and Rookie of the Year in 2016-17. He averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest in 32 games. He erupted for 32 points and six assists in a 84-82 win at Duke on Jan. 23, 2017, which became his signature game. Smith entered the NBA Draft and went No. 9 overall to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2017 NBA Draft. He has played for Dallas, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers. Smith suffered an elbow injury and subsequently waived by Portland this past season Feb. 21. Smith has averaged 10.7 points and 4.2 assists per game in 216 contests (135 starts).