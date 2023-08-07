Look back at NC State's June official visits
June has become the biggest recruiting month of the year, and The Wolfpack Central looks back at how NC State did.
Here is a look at NC State's official visitors, with a few set to decide:
June 7-9
Bond entered his NC State official visit without an offer and someone who just entered the Wolfpack's recruiting board. He got the offer and publicly committed June 11. He returned to Alpha Wolf, which only reinforced his feelings for the Wolfpack.
Coach Nate Moore: 'Chase Bond has tremendous skill set'
NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive end Chase Bond
Defensive end Chase Bond felt at home at NC State
DE Chase Bond commits to NC State during official visit
Jackson made sure to visit all of his final group of schools — NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Duke. It seemed clear that the Tar Heels were the firm leader and he picked them not long after his official visit there.
2024 WR Jackson Commits to North Carolina
Keenan Jackson continued to learn about NC State during visit
Shipp thoroughly looked into NC State, Michigan and North Carolina over the last year or more. When Georgia didn't offer him, it opened up the door for the other schools. He officially visited all three, and ended up picking the Tar Heels.
North Carolina Commit Jordan Shipp Talks Decision, Targets, and More
WR Jordan Shipp gets deeper understanding of NC State's offense
June 16-18
Alexander-Felton was recruited by NC State early in the spring, and he locked in an official visit to the Wolfpack, along with Maryland in June. He returned to Alpha Wolf on July 29, and then picked NC State over Maryland, UCF, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.
Three-star DE Josh Alexander-Felton picks NC State
Coach: Three-star DE Josh Alexander-Felton is 'full of potential'
NC State football commitment analysis: DE Josh Alexander-Felton
Three-star DE Josh Alexander-Felton has great trip to NC State
NC State has held a firm lead on Anderson, and it's unclear how much Michigan or Tennessee are recruiting him at this point. The expectation was that Anderson would pick NC State in July, but he kept everyone on their toes throughout the month. The drama will end at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Senior WR Terrell Anderson declares NC State his leader
Bailey had verbally committed March 13, 2023, and he has been to town unofficially and officially since then.
NC State QB commit Cedrick Bailey continues to grow deeper bond
Barnhardt committed to NC State on April 5, and has followed up with his official visit.
NC State safety commit Brody Barnhardt renews acquaintances
NC State official visit primer: Safety commit Brody Barnhardt
Brown committed to NC State on March 22, and he has followed up with his official visit, along with Alpha Wolf.
NC State commit Asaad Brown has enjoyable official visit
Martin picked NC State over West Virginia, Penn State and Maryland. He waited until July 31 to make sure about his decision.
Interior lineman Robby Martin brings toughness to NC State
NC State football commitment analysis: OL Robby Martin
Coach: NC State commit Robby Martin can play all five OL spots
Mascoll narrowed his list to NC State, LSU and Florida, and visited all three in June. He picked the Gators a day after his NCSU visited ended.
BREAKING NEWS: Gators Land Marcus Mascoll
Mitchell officially visited ECU, Maryland and NC State, and then took a few weeks to review his options. He picked NC State on July 5.
Tackle Trent Mitchell knew NC State felt like home
NC State lands in-state tackle Trent Mitchell
NC State football commitment analysis: OL Trent Mitchell
Trent Mitchell gets his questions answered on NC State official
Paylor narrowed his list to NC State, South Carolina, North Carolina, Penn State and Maryland, and had a busy June. The Wolfpack made their move in late July and got everything in place to land the nearby star last Friday.
Senior WR Jonathan Paylor knew NC State felt like home
NC State lands program-changing senior WR Jonathan Paylor
NC State football commitment analysis: WR Jonathan Paylor
Coach: Senior WR Jonathan Paylor is beloved in Burlington
Rivals250 WR Jonathan Paylor commits to N.C. State
NC State pulls even for 4-star WR Jonathan Paylor
Royal officially visited both NC State and Boston College, and that set the tone for his recruitment. Royal and his family enjoyed the official visit and he locked in his commitment June 23.
Four-star athlete Ronnie Royal III boosts NC State's recruiting class
Ronnie Royal III knows he has genuine relationships at NC State
NC State football commitment analysis: DB Ronnie Royal III
Four-star athlete Ronnie Royal III ponders next move after NC State
Scott had verbally committed April 19, but was able to take his official visit and work on other recruits.
Jayden "Duke" Scott impressed with NC State official visit
NC State official visit primer: RB commit Jayden "Duke" Scott
Taylor had a heated recruitment among NC State, North Carolina and at one point Clemson. When the Tigers filled up at wide receiver, it opened up the door for the Tar Heels and Wolfpack. He officially visited both and picked UNC on July 29.
UNC Lands 4-Star WR Alex Taylor
Four-star WR Alex Taylor knows everything about NC State
June 23-25
Baly had a host of offers, but in the end, he officially visited NC State and Mississippi State. He had said the Wolfpack were his long-time leaders and he held true to that with a verbal commitment June 25.
Senior CB Jivan Baly adds to loaded NC State secondary
NC State football commitment analysis: CB Jivan Baly
Burge, like Chase Bond, entered his official visit without an offer, and that remained true following the trip.
Groves narrowed his list to NC State, Purdue and Kentucky, and verbally committed July 1. NCSU hasn't given up and have even offered two of his younger brothers.
Versatile Tennessee ATH Elijah Groves commits to Kentucky
Plazz had an interesting recruitment where he verbally committed to Penn State during his official visit. He then decommitted and squarely focused on Miami (Fla.) and NC State, but the Hurricanes won out July 7.
Versatile Fla. OT Deryc Plazz picks Miami over NC State
Tackle Deryc Plazz focused on two colleges, has decision date
Terrell's recruitment had an ACC flavor and aided by Tennessee deciding not to offer him. He verbally committed to Wake Forest, and then backed out on the Demon Deacons. He then picked NC State over North Carolina and Virginia.
NC State football commitment analysis: NT Justin Terrell
NC State fills nose tackle slot with Justin Terrell
Nose tackle Justin Terrell closing in on college decision
West is still undecided, but NC State is in the mix with Georgia Tech and Duke. He most recently went to see the Yellow Jackets. Odds are good that he'll decide before the start of his senior year.
NC State official visit gives Tyler West plenty to think about
Transfer visitor
Barnwell signed with Penn State in the class of 2023, but left the Nittany Lions program after the second semester and is looking for a new home. He officially visited NC State, but remains uncommitted.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram:
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE