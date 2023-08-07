June has become the biggest recruiting month of the year, and The Wolfpack Central looks back at how NC State did. Here is a look at NC State's official visitors, with a few set to decide:

June 7-9

June 16-18

NC State has held a firm lead on Anderson, and it's unclear how much Michigan or Tennessee are recruiting him at this point. The expectation was that Anderson would pick NC State in July, but he kept everyone on their toes throughout the month. The drama will end at 6 p.m. Saturday. Senior WR Terrell Anderson declares NC State his leader NC State official visit primer: WR Terrell Anderson

Brown committed to NC State on March 22, and he has followed up with his official visit, along with Alpha Wolf. NC State commit Asaad Brown has enjoyable official visit NC State official visit primer: DB commit Asaad Brown

Mascoll narrowed his list to NC State, LSU and Florida, and visited all three in June. He picked the Gators a day after his NCSU visited ended. BREAKING NEWS: Gators Land Marcus Mascoll NC State official visit primer: OL Marcus Mascoll

June 23-25

Burge, like Chase Bond, entered his official visit without an offer, and that remained true following the trip. NC State starts process with defensive end Chris Burge

Groves narrowed his list to NC State, Purdue and Kentucky, and verbally committed July 1. NCSU hasn't given up and have even offered two of his younger brothers. Versatile Tennessee ATH Elijah Groves commits to Kentucky NC State official visit primer: OLB Elijah Groves

West is still undecided, but NC State is in the mix with Georgia Tech and Duke. He most recently went to see the Yellow Jackets. Odds are good that he'll decide before the start of his senior year. NC State official visit gives Tyler West plenty to think about NC State official visit primer: OL Tyler West

Transfer visitor

Barnwell signed with Penn State in the class of 2023, but left the Nittany Lions program after the second semester and is looking for a new home. He officially visited NC State, but remains uncommitted.