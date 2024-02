NC State offered Durham (N.C.) Jordan High sophomore defensive lineman Noah Clark on Jan. 26 and he hopes to unofficially visit the Wolfpack at some point this spring.

“I’ve been to a camp an NC State in the past,” Clark said. “I could see a practice and see how my position operates. I hope to get up there for some practices.”

NCSU defensive line coach Charley Wiles will be the point man on the 6-foot-3, 308-pound Clark.