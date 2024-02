Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons sophomore defensive back Braylon Peebles will get help in several directions.

Peebles is the younger brother of former Duke defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, who is spending his last year of college football at Virginia Tech this season. Peebles also has the benefit of going through the recruiting process with sophomore quarterback/wide receiver Aiden Smalls, with some of the same schools recruiting them both.