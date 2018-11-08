Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game is a black out. The Pack will be wearing its black alternate uniforms and fans have been encouraged to wear black.

It is also Senior Night and Military Appreciation Day, and NC State will be honoring former NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb between the first and second quarter, so there is a lot going on Thursday.

The implications are also large after NC State was ranked No. 14 by the College Football Playoff committee. NCSU is a large favorite against the Deacs, and a loss would kill any chances of sneaking into consideration for a New Year's Six bowl game.

