Virginia stays alive with TD drive (2:36 p.m.)

In desperate need of points, Virginia's offense delivered with a nine-play, 82-yard touchdown drive, scoring on a nine-yard touchdown pass on third and goal from junior Bryce Perkins to senior Olamide Zaccheaus, the second time the two connected for a score in this game. Earlier in the drive, Zaccheaus had a 25-yard run on a well-designed rush. NC State leads 27-14 with 3:11 left in the third quarter.

Wolfpack pads its lead (2:25 p.m.)

After holding Virginia to a three-and-out to start the second half, with redshirt junior defensive end James Smith-Williams registering a sack on the drive, the Wolfpack has added a touchdown. Senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. rushed for a two-yard score to put NC State up 27-7 with 7:48 left in the third quarter. NCSU's drive was extended when Virginia was flagged for pass interference on third and six from the Virginia 43. Later in the possession, sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley completed a 14-yard pass to redshirt junior receiver Jakobi Meyers on third and nine to reach the Virginia 13. Gallaspy took three carries to get the final yardage on the possession.

Halftime stats (1:55 p.m.)

Turnover leads to NC State FG to end the half (1:55 p.m.)

NC State junior corner Nick McCloud intercepted Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins at the Virginia 48-yard line with 35 seconds left in the half, and NC State drove 22 yards to the 26 before lining up for a 44-yard field that was made by freshman kicking Christopher Dunn, a career-long that improved him to 8 of 10 for the season. NC State led 20-7 at the break with Virginia receiving the opening kick of the second half at approximately 2:13 p.m.

Lucky bounce for NC State leads to another TD (1:44 p.m.)

NC State fans were asking after the Marshall game where was Cary Angeline? The USC transfer announced his arrival in the passing game by catching a 14-yard touchdown pass with 52 seconds left in the half to put NC State up 17-7. The TD came two plays after sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley fumbled on a fourth and one sneak at the Virginia 16, but the loose ball was recovered by NC State senior running back Reggie Gallaspy for a first down. The highlight of the 9-play, 80-yard drive were three straight runs from freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. that totaled 55 yards.

Long drive results in Wolfpack touchdown (1:04 p.m.)

Mixing the run and the pass, NC State was able to overcome back-to-back penalties from fifth-year senior left tackle Tyler Jones and score a touchdown to retake the lead at 10-7. The 13-play drive took 6:01 off the clock and was capped by sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley completing a 16-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Emeka Emezie with 11:50 to go in the first half. NC State used seven passing plays and six rushes to go the distance. It faced a first and 25 at the Virginia 34 after Jones was called first for holding and then for a false start.

First quarter stats (12:55 p.m.)

Conversions lead to Virginia TD (12:47 p.m.)

Virginia converted a third and 11 from its own 32 to avoid a three-and-out, and then four plays later was able to get a first down on fourth and one from the NC State 35. One snap later, Virginia junior quarterback Bryce Perkins hit star senior receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a 35-yard score, beating freshman nickel Tanner Ingle on the playaction pass. Virginia leads 7-3 with 2:51 left in the first quarter.

Wolfpack on the board first (12:26 p.m.)

NC State freshman kicker Christopher Dunn connected on a career-long 34-yard field goal to put the Wolfpack up 3-0 with 12:07 remaining in the first quarter. Dunn is now 7 for 9 on field goals this season. The big play in the opening drive was a flea flicker 39-yard pass from sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley to sophomore Emeka Emezie.

NC State hosting Virginia (11:15 p.m.)