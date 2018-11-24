Stats through three quarters (2:46 p.m.)

UNC scores TD in defense optimal third quarter (2:40 p.m.)

NC State is methodically scoring touchdowns, UNC is striking quickly, The Heels used six plays to go 75 yards in 2:27, scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Javonte Williams with 1:31 left in the third quarter. Both teams have scored TDs on their two possessions of the third. The Heels went for two and completed the throwback pass to tie the contest.

Gallaspy gets his third touchdown of the game (2:33 p.m.)

Responding to the UNC quick strike, NC State engineered another methodical touchdown drive. NC State converted twice again on third downs, and then senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. delivered the big blow with a 34-yard touchdown run with 3:58 left in the third quarter. NC State has 150 yard of total offense on two drives in the second half after having just 92 total yards in the first half and is 5-of-5 on third downs compared to 1-of-7

UNC answers quickly with its first TD (2:26 p.m.)

It took UNC only three plays to answer the NC State touchdown. Freshman quarterback Cade Fortin completed a 38-yard pass to sophomore Dazz Newsome, who made the bobbling reception after it was deflected by Wolfpack redshirt junior nickel Stephen Griffin. One play later sophomore Beau Corrales pulled off the double move on NC State freshman corner Teshaun Smith for a wide open 37-yard TD pass, Fortin's first career scoring pass. NC State leads UNC 14-13 with 8:03 left in the third quarter.

NC State opens second half with TD drive (2:19 p.m.)

The Pack had just 92 yards of total offense in the first half. It almost equaled that on its opening possession of the second half. NC State scored on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:39 off the clock. Senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. provided the points on a four-yard run, his second TD rush of the contest. The Wolfpack was able to convert twice on third downs to extend the possession after going 1 of 7 on third downs in the first half. NC State leads 14-6 with 9:21 to go in the third quarter.

First half stats (1:49 p.m.)

UNC adds long field goal (1:39 p.m.)

Of the two offenses, UNC is getting into rhythm better than NC State. The Pack has just 60 yards of total offense with 3:16 left in the first half and its lead is down to 7-6 after UNC senior Freeman Jones made a 43-yard field goal.

Short field goal gets UNC on the board (1:07 p.m.)

Both offenses are struggling mightily, but it is UNC that strung together the first nice drive of the game thanks to its running game. The Heels reached the NC State 8 with seven rushes for 44 yards, but could not punch it in and settled for a 24-yard field goal from senior Freeman Jones with 13:07 to go in the first half. UNC started freshman quarterback Cade Fortin instead of junior Nathan Elliott, but Fortin is just 2-of-12 passing for 15 yards with an interception. NC State however only has 26 yards of total offense and sixth-year senior Ryan Finley is just 2 of 4 for 3 yards and an interception.

First quarter stats (1:00 p.m.)

C.J. Riley III's special teams exploits sets up touchdown (12:35 p.m.)

NC State redshirt sophomore receiver C.J. Riley III was able to down senior punter A.J. Cole's kick at the UNC 1-yard line, and the Heels were forced to punt from deep in the end zone on fourth and eight at the 3. Carolina senior punter Hunter Lent dropped the snap, and Riley slammed Lent right as he was kicking. The end result was a 1-yard punt to the 4. Two plays later, senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. ran it in from the 1 to put NC State up 7-0 with 9:09 left in the first quarter. The extra point was good despite freshman kicker Christopher Dunn slipping and falling on the kick.

Pack and UNC set for 12:20 kickoff

It's the annual rivalry showdown with UNC, but it's not a picturesque morning in Chapel Hill. Cold, steady rain is sure to keep what crowd there will be at Kenan Stadium slow to arrive. NC State will hope for a quick start against the Heels, but will have to do so without fifth-year senior linebacker Germaine Pratt, the heart of its defense. Pratt will miss the game with an injury. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Brock Miller will start in Pratt's place. The full dress roster for today's game is below. Fans can talk about the game on the Wolves' Den message board in the official game thread.