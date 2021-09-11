Final: Mississippi State 24, NC State 10 (with box score)

NC State has a crucial early-season road showdown at Mississippi State Saturday evening. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 in Starkville, Miss. at Davis Wade Stadium. We'll have updates throughout the game here. Fans can interact during the contest on the premium Wolves' Den message board.

Final box score (10:41 p.m.)

Pack gets late touchdown (10:34 p.m.)

With 1:06 left, NC State finally reaches the end zone with a 4-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore Devin Leary to redshirt junior Thayer Thomas with 1:06 left. Leary has padded his stats on the past two drives and is now 303 yards passing on 30 of 46 completions.

Mississippi State adds a field goal (9:56 p.m.)

A 32-yard field goal by Nolan McCord put Mississippi State up 24-3 with 12:30 left in the game. The Pack's struggling offense has gone three-and-out on its last two drives and has just four first downs in the second half thus far.

Stats through three quarters (9:42 p.m.)

Pack turnover leads to Mississippi State TD (9:09 p.m.)

Running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight fumbled at the Mississippi State 46-yard line, resulting in NC State's second turnover of the game. The Bulldogs used seven plays to get a touchdown on a four-yard pass from Will Rogers to Jaden Walley to go up 21-3 with 8:59 left in the third quarter.

Halftime stats (8:40 p.m.)

Fourth down conversion leads to Mississippi State TD (8:31 p.m.)

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers completed a 21-yard TD pass to receiver Malik Heath for a 21-yard touchdown, two plays after Rogers' 13-yard pass to Makai Polk converted a fourth and seven from the NC State 39. Earlier in the drive, NC State redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson went to the locker room for X-rays on his left shoulder.

Pack finally on the board (7:52 p.m.)

NC State has dominated the line of scrimmage but has little to show for it. On its second drive of the game, junior running back Ricky Person Jr. was intercepted in the end zone on a trick play on third and goal. The next drive saw junior kicker Christopher Dunn miss from 48 yards out. Dunn got another chance with 12:46 left in the half and connected from 45 yards to cut Mississippi State's lead to 7-3. The Bulldogs do not have a first down on offense and have been outgained 117-5 in total yards thus far.

First quarter stats (7:43 p.m.)

Mississippi State returns opening kick for a score (7:06 p.m.)

Sophomore receiver Lideatrick Griffin took the opening kockoff at the goal line and returned it to the house to give Mississippi State a touchdown 13 seconds in the game.

Pack getting ready (6:20 p.m.)

