On the game's second play, Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Kellen Mond kept on the read option and found a huge running lane for a 62-yard touchdown, putting the Aggies up quickly at 7-0 just 26 seconds into the game.

The first ever meeting between NC State and Texas A&M will begin around 7:30 p.m. in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., at TIAA Bank Field. The Pack will be wearing white jerseys, red pants and red helmets for the showdown.

NCSU went 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the ACC in the regular season and hopes a rare 10-win season will propel it into the final top 25 for a second straight year. A&M enters the contest ranked No. 19 and 8-4 overall, including a 5-3 mark in the SEC.

