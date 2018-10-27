Live: Syracuse 24, NC State 20 (second quarter)
NC State gets closer with a field goal (8:44 p.m.)
After forcing a three-and-out from Syracuse, the Pack struck another big play with a 43-yard pass from sixth-year senior Ryan Finley to junior receiver Kelvin Harmon on the first play of its drive. That would set up a 28-yard field goal from freshman kicker Christopher Dunn to cut Syracuse's lead to 24-20 with 3:13 left in the half.
Pack takes advantage of Syracuse miscue with big play TD (8:28 p.m.)
NC State thought it had been held to a three-and-out and punting in its end zone, but Syracuse was flagged for roughing the punter. That gave NC State a first down at the NC State 26, and sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley faked the reverse and then threw a 74-yard touchdown to a wide open junior Kelvin Harmon.
NC State pulls to within 24-17 with 7:40 left in the half.
Long drive ends with Pack field goal (8:12 p.m.)
NC State could have used a touchdown but it did get points at the end of a long drive, cutting Syracuse's lead to 24-10 with 10:45 left in the half.
The offense drove from its own 25 to the Syracuse 7 before sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley was incomplete in the end zone to redshirt junior receiver Jakobi Meyers. Freshman Christopher Dunn made the 24-yard field goal for the points, ending a drive that took 6:54 off the clock and used 14 plays, counting the FG.
Syracuse threatening to blow out NC State (7:53 p.m.)
A trick play resulted in running back Dontae Strickland completing a 48-yard pass to Sean Riley for a 48-yard play. Two plays later senior Eric Dungey found classmate Jamal Custis for a 20-yard touchdown with 2:39 left in the first quarter.
NC State has just 14 yards of offense outside of its 67-yard touchdown, while Syracuse has 277 total yards and is averaging 12.6 yards per play.
Pack defense cannot stop Syracuse early (7:38 p.m.)
NC State's third drive of the game was stopped before it started thanks to redshirt sophomore receiver C.J. Riley mishandling a reverse handoff from fifth-year senior running back Brady Bodine, resulting in an 11-yard loss on first down. After a three-and-out, the Pack defense again gave up a big play.
Syracuse senior receiver Jamal Custis got behind fifth-year senior safety Dexter Wright for a 45-yard pass to the NC State 9. Three plays later the Orange punched it in for a 2-yard run by freshman Jarveon Howard to lead 17-7 with 6:08 to go in the first quarter.
The Orange has 198 total yards on its first three drives.
Syracuse responds with a huge play of its own (7:29 p.m.)
Syracuse told NC State, "Anything you can do, I can do better."
Senior quarterback Eric Dungey went deep to sophomore Nykeim Johnson, who had beaten freshman nickel Tanner Ingle, for an 82-yard touchdown just two plays after NC State's 67-yard TD from sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley to sophomore receiver Emeka Emezie.
Syracuse retakes the lead at 10-7 with 9:08 left in the first quarter.
Pack uses big play for touchdown (7:23 p.m.)
After completing an eight-yard pass to junior receiver Kelvin Harmon, sixth-year senior quarterback threw a strike to a wide open sophomore Emeka Emezie behind the defense for a 67-yard touchdown.
NC State leads 7-3 with 9:44 to go in the first quarter.
Syracuse dominates opening possessions (7:19 p.m.)
NC State's offense started with a three-and-out as sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley could not convert on a third and five pass attempt to redshirt junior receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Then the Orange, which started senior quarterback Eric Dungey, drove to the NC State 6 before the Pack gained a small victory by sacking Dungey on third and five. SU kicked a 29-yard field goal by freshman Andre Szmyt and lead 3-0 with 10:20 left in the first quarter.
Freshman Teshaun Smith got his first start as corner with junior Nick McCloud missing the contest with an injury.
Crucial ACC showdown for NC State
The Pack will try to rebound from its first loss of the season with a win at Syracuse, but the Orange is undefeated this year at home (4-0). NC State is also shorthanded.
Freshman running back Ricky Person Jr., fifth-year senior receiver Stephen Louis and redshirt sophomore right tackle Justin Witt did not make the trip due to injuries.
