NC State gets closer with a field goal (8:44 p.m.)

After forcing a three-and-out from Syracuse, the Pack struck another big play with a 43-yard pass from sixth-year senior Ryan Finley to junior receiver Kelvin Harmon on the first play of its drive. That would set up a 28-yard field goal from freshman kicker Christopher Dunn to cut Syracuse's lead to 24-20 with 3:13 left in the half.

Pack takes advantage of Syracuse miscue with big play TD (8:28 p.m.)

NC State thought it had been held to a three-and-out and punting in its end zone, but Syracuse was flagged for roughing the punter. That gave NC State a first down at the NC State 26, and sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley faked the reverse and then threw a 74-yard touchdown to a wide open junior Kelvin Harmon. NC State pulls to within 24-17 with 7:40 left in the half.

Long drive ends with Pack field goal (8:12 p.m.)

NC State could have used a touchdown but it did get points at the end of a long drive, cutting Syracuse's lead to 24-10 with 10:45 left in the half. The offense drove from its own 25 to the Syracuse 7 before sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley was incomplete in the end zone to redshirt junior receiver Jakobi Meyers. Freshman Christopher Dunn made the 24-yard field goal for the points, ending a drive that took 6:54 off the clock and used 14 plays, counting the FG.

Syracuse threatening to blow out NC State (7:53 p.m.)

A trick play resulted in running back Dontae Strickland completing a 48-yard pass to Sean Riley for a 48-yard play. Two plays later senior Eric Dungey found classmate Jamal Custis for a 20-yard touchdown with 2:39 left in the first quarter. NC State has just 14 yards of offense outside of its 67-yard touchdown, while Syracuse has 277 total yards and is averaging 12.6 yards per play.

Pack defense cannot stop Syracuse early (7:38 p.m.)

NC State's third drive of the game was stopped before it started thanks to redshirt sophomore receiver C.J. Riley mishandling a reverse handoff from fifth-year senior running back Brady Bodine, resulting in an 11-yard loss on first down. After a three-and-out, the Pack defense again gave up a big play. Syracuse senior receiver Jamal Custis got behind fifth-year senior safety Dexter Wright for a 45-yard pass to the NC State 9. Three plays later the Orange punched it in for a 2-yard run by freshman Jarveon Howard to lead 17-7 with 6:08 to go in the first quarter. The Orange has 198 total yards on its first three drives.

Syracuse responds with a huge play of its own (7:29 p.m.)

Syracuse told NC State, "Anything you can do, I can do better." Senior quarterback Eric Dungey went deep to sophomore Nykeim Johnson, who had beaten freshman nickel Tanner Ingle, for an 82-yard touchdown just two plays after NC State's 67-yard TD from sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley to sophomore receiver Emeka Emezie. Syracuse retakes the lead at 10-7 with 9:08 left in the first quarter.

Pack uses big play for touchdown (7:23 p.m.)

After completing an eight-yard pass to junior receiver Kelvin Harmon, sixth-year senior quarterback threw a strike to a wide open sophomore Emeka Emezie behind the defense for a 67-yard touchdown. NC State leads 7-3 with 9:44 to go in the first quarter.

Syracuse dominates opening possessions (7:19 p.m.)

NC State's offense started with a three-and-out as sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley could not convert on a third and five pass attempt to redshirt junior receiver Jakobi Meyers. Then the Orange, which started senior quarterback Eric Dungey, drove to the NC State 6 before the Pack gained a small victory by sacking Dungey on third and five. SU kicked a 29-yard field goal by freshman Andre Szmyt and lead 3-0 with 10:20 left in the first quarter. Freshman Teshaun Smith got his first start as corner with junior Nick McCloud missing the contest with an injury.

Crucial ACC showdown for NC State