Wolfpack prevails (10:31 p.m.)

NC State, for the second straight year, beats Marshall 37-20. NC State is 3-0 on the season and will host Virginia in its ACC opener next Saturday at 12:20 p.m.

Dunn misses fourth quarter field goal (10:21 p.m.)

After sophomore Chris Ingram grabbed his first career interception, freshman kicker Christopher Dunn lined up for a 31-yard field goal but it hit the upright. Dunn had made his previous three field goal tries in the game. NC State continues to lead 37-20 with 4:18 left in the contest. NCSU ironically won last year, 37-20.

Stats through three quarters (9:59 p.m.)

End of third quarter statistics: pic.twitter.com/37W6nGbyMa — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 23, 2018

Pick-six highlight

This play was a ROLLERCOASTER.



Jarius Morehead picks off Isaiah Green to bolster the lead for @PackFootball. pic.twitter.com/2yxSE3DcfS — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 23, 2018

Pick six for NC State (9:54 p.m.)

Marshall redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Green, scrambling for his life, threw an ill-advised pass that was intercepted by NC State redshirt junior safety Jarius Morehead and returned 57 yards for a touchdown. The Wolfpack takes a 37-20 lead with 28 seconds left in the third quarter.

Field goal by Marshall closes the margin (9:44 p.m.)

With a heavy reliance on the passing game, Marshall advanced to the NC State 12 before stalling out and kicking a 29-yard field goal by Justin Rohrwasser with 3:05 left in the third quarter. NC State leads 30-20. Wolfpack redshirt sophomore receiver C.J. Riley has been declared out for the rest of the game following taking a hard hit on his kickoff return.

Wolfpack responds with a TD (9:30 p.m.)

Sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley connected on a pair of long passes to quickly silence the crowd at Marshall. The first was a 42-yarder to fifth-year senior Stephen Louis, and the next was a 30-yard touchdown to sophomore Emeka Emezie. NC State leads 30-17 with 7:24 to go in the third quarter, and Finley is up to 348 yards passing.

Huge hit forces a fumble and Marshall touchdown (9:23 p.m.)

Marshall linebacker Jaquan Yulee obliterated NC State redshirt sophomore receiver C.J. Riley on a kick return, forcing a fumble that was returned by Artis Johnson for a touchdown. Marshall has trimmed NC State's lead to 23-17 with 9:11 to go in the third quarter.

Marshall scores first in second half (9:19 p.m.)

After forcing NC State to punt on its opening possession of the second half, Marshall exploited a weakness in the Wolfpack defense: covering the running back. Passes to Keion Davis went for 23, 31 and eight yards to help set up a 32-yard field goal from Justin Rohrwasser with 9:20 to go in the third quarter.

Halftime statistics (8:47 p.m.)

Marshall turnover leads to points for NC State at the end of the half (8:46 p.m.)

Going for in on fourth and two at the NC State 30, Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green fumbled at the 31 and it was returned by NCSU junior corner Nick McCloud to the 44. Sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley completed passes of 19 and 27 yards to junior Kelvin Harmon to set up a successful 26-yard field goal try from freshman kicker Christopher Dunn to give NC State a 23-7 lead at halftime. At the half, Finley has 286 yards passing and Harmon 150 yards receiving.

Wolfpack strike again (8:26 p.m.)

Junior receiver Kelvin Harmon executed a double-move to get free for a 38-yard pass, putting him over 100 yards at four receptions for 104 yards in the first half, and then senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. went to work. He ran for gains of 16 and six yards to get to the Marshall 11, and then capped the possession with his second one-yard rushing TD. NC State leads 20-7 with 2:33 left in the first half.

NC State adds another field goal (8:10 p.m.)

NC State converted third and 11 and third and 15, but could not get a first down on third and seven from the Marshall 14, forcing a successful 32-yard field goal from freshman kicker Christopher Dunn with 9:20 left to put NC State up 13-7.

Marshall hits a big play for score (7:56 p.m.)

On second and 12 from its own 18, Marshall hits a bomb with redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Green connecting with speedy receiver Marcel Williams for an 82-yard touchdown, beating freshman nickel Tanner Ingle on the play. NC State leads Marshall 10-7 with 14:04 to go in the half.

Wolfpack scores on the ground (7:50 p.m.)

Senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. plunged into the end zone over the right side to put NC State up 10-0 with 14:55 to go in the half. Officials reviewed the play but confirmed the call on the field. The big play on the drive was a 46-yard bomb from sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley to junior receiver Kelvin Harmon after the Pack faked a reverse and fooled the defense.

First quarter stats (7:47 p.m.)

NC State takes lead into second quarter (7:45 p.m.)

NC State strikes first against Marshall with a 30-yard field goal with 4:45 left in the first quarter from freshman field goal kicker Christopher Dunn and is leading 3-0 going into the second quarter. Pack is threatening for more with a third and goal from the one. In injury news, fifth-year senior left guard Terronne Prescod is out and has been replaced in the lineup by redshirt sophomore Joe Sculthorpe, and redshirt freshman receiver Thayer Thomas left the game after a hard hit.

Pack set for 7 p.m. kickoff (5:59 p.m.)