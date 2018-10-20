Pack falls for first time this season (7:07 p.m.)

NC State lost a game to Clemson 41-7, now the Pack will see if it lost more. Freshman running back Ricky Person Jr., fifth-year senior receiver Stephen Louis and redshirt sophomore receiver C.J. Riley all left the field with injuries in the fourth quarter. NC State is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the ACC and will play at Syracuse (5-2, 2-2 ACC) next Saturday.

Tiger reserves lead fourth quarter TD drive (6:43 p.m.)

Backup quarterback Chase Brice completed three passes for 56 yards, and freshman running back Lyn-J Dixon ran three times for 23 yards, including a 2-yard TD run, to put Clemson up 41-7 with 8:11 left in the game.

Clemson gets field goal after unsuccessful onside kick (6:27 p.m.)

The Pack tried to kick an onside kick after its touchdown, but Clemson recovered at midfield. The Tigers drove to the NC State 9 before stalling and kicking a 27-yard field goal from Greg Huegel to go up 34-7 with 12:32 left.

Wolfpack gets on the board (6:20 p.m.)

Aided by a roughing the passer penalty to negate an incomplete pass on third down, the Pack finally gets on the scoreboard with a 9-yard touchdown run from senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. That was Gallaspy's eighth scoring rush of the year. Clemson leads 31-7 with 14:56 left in the contest.

Third quarter stats (6:16 p.m.)

Statistics through three quarters: pic.twitter.com/DlYLgZBzUf — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 20, 2018

Tigers blowing NC State away (6:06 p.m.)

NC State, desperate to make a game of it, tried a reverse on a fake punt on fourth and seven on its own 27, but fifth-year senior Bradby Bodine was tackled for a 5-yard loss. Four plays later, Clemson sophomore running back Travis Etienne ran it in for a 1-yard score to give Clemson a 31-0 lead with 3:54 left in the third quarter.

Halftime stats (5:16 p.m.)

Another turnover leads to late Clemson field goal

In a fitting end to a disastrous first half on offense for NC State, sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley was picked off when his pass when through fifth-year senior Stephen Louis' hands, and it was returned by junior safety K'Von Wallace to the NC State 4 with 19 seconds left. The Pack held for a field goal with two seconds left, but trails 24-0 at halftime.



Turnover leads to late first half TD for Clemson (5:03 p.m.)

NC State's first promising drive of the game ended disastrously as fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury and sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley were not on the same page on the snap, leading to a fumble on what was a third and 10 at the Clemson 39. The Tigers junior defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence recovered at the 46, and the Tigers went into two-minute offense, scoring on sophomore running back Travis Etienne's two-yard run with 46 seconds left in the half.

Fake field goal blows up on Clemson (4:47 p.m.)

NC State was given a break from the Tigers. Clemson went for a fake field goal on fourth and 1 from the NC State 16, but holder Will Swinney fumbled and it was recovered by Pack redshirt junior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison with 5:41 left in the first half. Clemson thought it had a first down on a run from freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence to the 14, but replays showed that he began his slide at the 16 and it became fourth and one, at which point the Tigers tried the trickery. The score remains 14-0.

First quarter stats (4:16 p.m.)

Clemson's big play continues dominant first quarter (4:08 p.m.)

Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence had tried the deep pass four times before finally connecting on one, nailing sophomore Tee Higgins in stride on his way for a 46-yard touchdown to put Clemson up 14-0 with 2:59 in the first quarter. Thus far the Tigers have 149 total yards to NC State's 13.

Tigers impressively start game with TD drive (3:41 p.m.)

Clemson took the opening kickoff and wasted little time making a statement. After the opening kick was returned to the 43-yard line, and nine plays later it was in the end zone for the game's opening touchdown. Sophomore running back Travis Etienne ran it in for three yards for the score with 11:23 left.

Pack and Tigers to kickoff at 3:30