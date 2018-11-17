Wolfpack gets some breaks (1:26 p.m.)

Louisville had first and 10 at the NC State 13, but two false starts backed them up, and a holding penalty negated a touchdown run by redshirt freshman quarterback Malik Cunningham. Eventually, the Cards tried a 35-yard field goal from normally reliable redshirt junior Blanton Creque, but he missed wide left. It remains 10-3 NC State with 5:30 left in the first half.

Pack still struggling in red zone (1:14 p.m.)

Freshman kicker Christopher Dunn added a 23-yard field goal to NC State's score to make it 10-3 with 9:31 to go in the first half, but it is another case of a red zone woes for the Pack. NC State had first and goal at the six after a clumsily executed flea flicker netted 27 yards to redshirt sophomore tight end Dylan Autenrieth. Finley misfired on two passes, and senior running back Reggie Gallaspy was stuffed in the backfield on second down, forcing the field goal.

First quarter stats (12:54 p.m.)

First quarter stats from Louisville pic.twitter.com/ywCYBCwkxd — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 17, 2018

No huddle offense marches for TD (12:39 p.m.)

Using a quick-pace no huddle attack, NC State drove 76 yards for a touchdown to match the Louisville score. Sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley completed all six pass attempts on the possession, including a 25-yard TD pass to junior receiver Kelvin Harmon for the touchdown. NC State leads 7-3 with 5:50 to go in the first quarter.

Slow start for Wolfpack (12:30 p.m.)