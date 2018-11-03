Florida State won the toss and deferred to the second half, so NC State received the opening kick and wasted little time making a statement. The Pack took 11 plays to go 75 yards in 4:25 before freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run with 10:35 on the first quarter clock.

The big play of the drive was a 22-yard run from senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. on fourth and one from the 32, setting up first and goal at the Florida State 10.