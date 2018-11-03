Live: NC State 7, Florida State 0 (first quarter)
NC State marches down field for opening touchdown (3:44 p.m.)
Florida State won the toss and deferred to the second half, so NC State received the opening kick and wasted little time making a statement. The Pack took 11 plays to go 75 yards in 4:25 before freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run with 10:35 on the first quarter clock.
The big play of the drive was a 22-yard run from senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. on fourth and one from the 32, setting up first and goal at the Florida State 10.
Two key injuries for NC State (3:29 p.m.)
Senior defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant, a starter, and reserve redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Shug Frazier are both missing the Florida State game with injuries sustained in the loss at Syracuse.
Senior end Darian Roseboro is expected to slide inside to defensive tackle to help fill the void
3:30 kickoff for Florida State at NC State
On an absolutely gorgeous afternoon for football in Raleigh, the Pack is set to host FSU for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. NC State is apparently receiving good news on the injury front, as Joe Giglio of the Raleigh News and Observer reported earlier Saturday that redshirt sophomore right tackle Justin Witt, freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. and junior corner Nick McCloud will play.
All three missed the loss at Syracuse. Witt and McCloud are starters and Person is NC State's most dynamic running back.
Fans can discuss today's game here on the Wolves' Den message board.