Pack takes the season opener in easy fashion (3:13 p.m.)

The margin was closer than the last time the two teams met but NC State was still a dominant team, methodically rolling to a 34-6 win over East Carolina in the opener for both teams. NC State is back next Saturday against Western Carolina in Raleigh for a 12:30 kickoff.

Backup ECU QB leads a drive for FG (3:10 p.m.)

Junior Reid Herring, whom NC State knocked out of the game a year ago in Raleigh, came in for the final ECU drive of the game and completed 4 of 6 passes for 60 yards to set up a 31-yard field from junior Jake Verity. NC State leads 34-6 with just 1:18 left.

Pack adds field goal as Bailey Hockman gets work at QB (3:02 p.m.)

Sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn made a 34-yard field goal with 4:14 left in the game to pad NC State's lead to 34-3. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay started the drive for NC State before giving way to redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman. Hockman was 1-of-2 passing for 5 yards on the drive. McKay finishes at 25 of 37 for 308 yards and a score and ran six times for 35 yards and two touchdowns. He is just the third QB in NC State history to pass for over 300 yards in his first career start (Philip Rivers and Harrison Beck were the other two).

Matthew McKay finding his rhythm, adds rushing TD (2:44 p.m.)

In his first career start, redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay has gone over 300 yards passing and rushed for two touchdowns. His 21-yard rushing TD with 12:21 left put NC State up 31-3. He is 24-of-36 passing for 303 yards and a score as well.

Stats through three quarters (2:34 p.m.)

Explosive pass play results in touchdown (2:11 p.m.)

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay's first career touchdown pass came on a big play. He connected with an open fifth-year senior Tabari Hines, who easily sprinted the rest of the way for a 48-yard touchdown to put NC State up 24-3 with 9:48 left in the third quarter. McKay has completed 18 of 28 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown and has also rushed for a score.

Halftime stats (1:38 p.m.)

Pack adds TD in two-minute drill (1:31 p.m.)

NC State's defense has tightened up in the second quarter, but the offense had bogged down until the two-minute offense. A well-executed wheel route to sophomore running back Ricky Person Jr. resulted in a 45-yard gain to the ECU 10. From there it wasn't pretty but NC State scored. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay fumbled on a run but fifth-year senior left tackle Emanuel McGirt Jr. recovered it at the ECU 4. On the next snap, it appeared to be a busted play that McKay improvised into a 4-yard TD run with 51 seconds left in the first half.

Pack forces a second turnover (1:12 p.m.)

The third try was the charm for NC State. After East Carolina recovered its own fumble on a kickoff return and NC State fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams' facemask penalty negated an interception by redshirt junior linebacker Brock Miller, NC State gets a turnover. Wolfpack junior corner Chris Ingram picked off East Carolina sophomore quarterback Holton Ahlers at the NC State 45. It is the second ECU turnover of the contest.

NC State adds a field goal (1:03 p.m.)

NC State sophomore all-conference kicker Christopher Dunn made a 27-yard field goal with 10:01 left in the first half to put NC State up 10-3. The big play on the drive was fifth-year senior receiver Tabari Hines' first touch of the game, a 34-yard reverse that Hines nearly took to the house. Thus far, redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay is 7-of-12 passing for 75 yards and has rushed three times for four yards.

First quarter stats

Long field goal puts ECU on the board (12:29 p.m.)

A defensive holding penalty on junior corner Chris Ingram on what would have been an incomplete pass on third and three from the NC State 42 extended ECU's drive and set up a 47-yard field goal from junior Jake Verity to put the Pirates on the board with 6:04 left in the first quarter. Sophomore quarterback Holton Ahlers completed his first seven passes before misfiring on three of his last four.

Zonovan Knight's first touch is a TD (12:16 p.m.)

After forcing the turnover, NC State did not take long to drive the field for a touchdown. Freshman running back Zonovan Knight's first career carry was a 9-yard touchdown for the score, giving NC State a 7-0 lead with 8:34 left in the first quarter. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay completed his first two passes, both to classmate receiver Thayer Thomas for a combined 36 yards. A pass interference penalty on ECU set up NC State with first and goal at the 9.

NC State forces an early turnover in red zone (12:11 p.m.)

Sophomore safety Tanner Ingle knocked the ball out of ECU sophomore quarterback Holton Ahlers' arm as Ahlers was fighting for yards at the goal line, and at the bottom of the scrum NC State fifth-year senior Jarius Morehead emerged with the football. Sophomore defensive tackle Alim McNeill was helped off the field after the play.

Pack set to open its season