TheWolfpacker.com

NC State settled for a 23-yard field goal from freshman Christopher Dunn with 10:13 to go in the first quarter for the game's first points. The Pack converted a pair of short third downs and drove to the ECU 5 where it had second and three, but back-to-back runs from senior Reggie Gallaspy Jr. netted a one-yard loss.

ECU freshman starting quarterback Holton Ahlers will not start either with an injury.

NC State wasn't expected to play East Carolina this season, but Hurricane Florence helped create Saturday's matchup at Carter-Finley Stadium.

ECU is 3-8 and already fired head coach Scottie Montgomery, and could be closing in on James Madison head coach Mike Houston, who the Wolfpack opened the season against.

NC State had a 8-3 overall record, but will play without injured freshman running back Ricky Person, and starting tackles Justin Witt, a redshirt sophomore right tackle, and fifth-year senior left tackle Tyler Jones will both have to miss a half due to suspension, either first or second.



