TheWolfpacker.com

Live blog: NC State 3, East Carolina 0 (first quarter)
Pack opening drive stalls in red zone (12:13 p.m.)
NC State settled for a 23-yard field goal from freshman Christopher Dunn with 10:13 to go in the first quarter for the game's first points. The Pack converted a pair of short third downs and drove to the ECU 5 where it had second and three, but back-to-back runs from senior Reggie Gallaspy Jr. netted a one-yard loss.
Injury notes for Pack (11:58 a.m.)
Players that will miss Saturday's game with injuries include:
• Sophomore right guard Joshua Fedd-Jackson
• Redshirt junior defensive end James Smith-Williams
• Freshman running back Ricky Person Jr.
ECU freshman starting quarterback Holton Ahlers will not start either with an injury.
Pack and ECU set for 12 p.m. kickoff
NC State wasn't expected to play East Carolina this season, but Hurricane Florence helped create Saturday's matchup at Carter-Finley Stadium.
ECU is 3-8 and already fired head coach Scottie Montgomery, and could be closing in on James Madison head coach Mike Houston, who the Wolfpack opened the season against.
NC State had a 8-3 overall record, but will play without injured freshman running back Ricky Person, and starting tackles Justin Witt, a redshirt sophomore right tackle, and fifth-year senior left tackle Tyler Jones will both have to miss a half due to suspension, either first or second.
Fans can talk about the game on the Wolves' Den message board in the official game thread.
