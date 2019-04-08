Linebacker Power Echols had dominant sophomore season
Sophomore linebacker Power Echols had an incredible season in helping Charlotte (N.C.) Vance go 14-2 and finish runnerup in the NCHSAA 4AA playoffs.
Vance High narrowly fell 9-7 to Wake Forest (N.C.) High on Dec. 14. The Cougars had an impressive playoff run with wins over Greensboro Northwest Guilford, Charlotte Ardrey Kell, Cornelius Hough and Charlotte Myers Park.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news