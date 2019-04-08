Sophomore linebacker Power Echols had an incredible season in helping Charlotte (N.C.) Vance go 14-2 and finish runnerup in the NCHSAA 4AA playoffs.

Vance High narrowly fell 9-7 to Wake Forest (N.C.) High on Dec. 14. The Cougars had an impressive playoff run with wins over Greensboro Northwest Guilford, Charlotte Ardrey Kell, Cornelius Hough and Charlotte Myers Park.