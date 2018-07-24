Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-24 15:25:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Lift for Life gives newcomers chance to shine

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

NC State held its annual Lift for Life on July 18, giving some of the newcomers a chance to showcase their skills.

Click below to watch the video clips of the one-on-one battles, and freshman quarterback Devin Leary throwing the football around.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}