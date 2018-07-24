TheWolfpacker.com

Video: Lift for Life gives newcomers chance to shine
NC State held its annual Lift for Life on July 18, giving some of the newcomers a chance to showcase their skills.
Click below to watch the video clips of the one-on-one battles, and freshman quarterback Devin Leary throwing the football around.
