The eighth letter of intent comes from speedy receiver Julian Gray from Hopewell High in Huntersville, N.C. Here is a full bio on Gray.

Gray is one of the fastest additions in NC State's recruiting class. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Measurable

• At an Adidas Camp presented by Rivals.com in 2019, was 5-foot-11, 173.5 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.562 seconds, 13th fastest among 1,370 that ran it … Also did a 10-foot-2 broad jump that was tied for 12th best out of 1,442 and a 34.8-inch vertical leap that was 12th best out of 1,428 … At a Nike Camp in Charlotte, was laser-timed at 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash and had a 36.8-inch vertical … Reportedly was timed at 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Duke’s summer camp … Was timed at 4.37 seconds in the shuttle at Rivals … When camping at NC State in the summer of 2018, measured a 6-foot-1.5 inch wingspan.

Stats

• Junior: Had four 100-yard receiving games, including a 200-yard effort, on his way to making 57 receptions for a league-high 1,217 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games. • Sophomore: Caught 25 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown in nine games.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 29 player in the state. • 247Sports: Four stars, No. 50 receiver in the country and No. 24 player in the state. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 173 receiver in the country and No. 61 player in the state. • Fayetteville Observer: No. 38 player in the state. • Charlotte Observer: No. 25 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Named first-team all-conference as a junior. • Selected to the WSOC’s Big 22 for the Charlotte region in 2020. • Also competed in track where he had personal best times of 10.84 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.84 seconds in the 200.

Recruitment

• Landed an offer from NC State at a junior day in January. • Also had Power Five offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. • Was NC State’s first verbal commitment in the 2021 class when he pledged on March 7 and will enroll early.

Recruiter of Record

Wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator George McDonald.

Quotable

“He really understands that you have to build things and that things take time and you have to put in the work in. He understands that at a young age.” — Hopewell head coach Jamelle Byrd.

Scouting Report

• Above-average athlete with great vertical speed. • Very productive against some of the top competition that the state has to offer. • Lack of height may make him more suited to be a slot receiver.

2021 Projection

Any projection about the receiving corps can’t really be done until the decisions of seniors like Emeka Emezie and C.J. Riley are done. If Gray is to be a slot receiver, his opportunity to play early, for instance, could depend on if it is needed for freshman Porter Rooks to move outside if Emezie moves on to pursue pro aspirations. Regardless, Gray’s speed will give him a chance to play quickly.

Highlights