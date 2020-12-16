The fifth letter of intent comes from versatile running back Demie Sumo of Willingboro (N.J.) High. Here is a full bio on Sumo.

Sumo is a playmaker for Willingboro High. (Demie Sumo)

Measurable

• Listed at 6-foot-0, 195 pounds.

Stats

• Junior: Scored a touchdown 21 times on 98 touches in 12 games … Rushed 64 times for 648 yards and 11 scores, caught 21 passes for 430 yards and eight TDs, returned a kickoff to the end zone while averaging 24.8 yards on eight returns and had a pick six among his two interceptions … Also had 53 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. • Sophomore: Ran 82 times for 593 yards and five scores and caught 10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in 12 games … Had 101 tackles, including 14 for loss and five sacks, and forced a fumble.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 23 player in the state. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 48 running back in the country and No. 19 player in the state. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 105 running back in the country and No. 23 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Picked to NJ.com’s All-Group 1 Football Team on defense in 2020 • Was first-team all-county as a junior. • Also selected honorable mention All-South Jersey in 2019 by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Recruitment

• Offered by NC State after it saw him in person for a game last fall while recruiting an older teammate. • Also had offers from Buffalo, Northern Illinois, Temple and Toledo. • Verbally committed on July 1.

Recruiter of Record

Receivers coach and passing game coordinator Georgie McDonald.

Quotable

“He can do all of it, put the ball in his hands and watch him go. He's comfortable with doing anything. “He's good running in between the tackles, he's good with catching the ball in the backfield, he's good if you flank him out and put him at any other receiver spots.” — Willingboro head coach Stephen Everette

Scouting Report

• Very versatile football player. • Has a knack for making plays wherever you need it — defense, special teams, running or receiving. • Will have to prove he can be a full-time running back.

2021 Projection

NC State should return a pretty stacked running back room, which will allow Sumo to develop at his own pace. His playmaking abilities though may be tempting for offensive coordinator Tim Beck to work in a small package for in 2021.

Highlights