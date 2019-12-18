Three-star defensive back Nehki Meredith from Catholic High in Virginia Beach, Va. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 23 player in the state.

247Sports: Three stars, No. 54 safety in the country and No. 16 player in the state.

ESPN: Three stars, No. 31 athlete in the country and No. 8 player in the state.

The Virginia-Pilot: No. 7 senior in Hampton Roads region.