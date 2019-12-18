Letter of intent No. 6: Defensive back Nehki Meredith
Three-star defensive back Nehki Meredith from Catholic High in Virginia Beach, Va. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.
Measurables
Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds.
Ratings
Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 23 player in the state.
247Sports: Three stars, No. 54 safety in the country and No. 16 player in the state.
ESPN: Three stars, No. 31 athlete in the country and No. 8 player in the state.
The Virginia-Pilot: No. 7 senior in Hampton Roads region.
Honors/Accomplishments
• Has also run track.
Recruitment
• Piled up an impressive list of offers after his junior season that included Duke, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.
• Made visits in the winter and spring to Duke, LSU, NC State, North Carolina Penn State, Pitt, TCU and Virginia Tech, among others.
• Chose NC State over TCU on June 15.
Recruiter Of Record
Cornerbacks coach George Barlow.
Quotable
“He can play man-to-man, he can play zone. If he was 50 pounds heavier he could play linebacker.”
— Catholic head coach Tommy Austin
Scouting Report
• A good athlete who likes to play full speed.
• A bit undersize and has a tendency to overrun plays.
• Has the cover skills and tackling abilities to be versatile enough to play safety or nickel.
2020 Projection
Meredith is going to need to get stronger to play ACC football, but he could be an ideal candidate to find some time on special teams while taking advantage of the NCAA rule that allows freshmen to play up to four games and preserve their redshirt.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook