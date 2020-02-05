Three-star defensive lineman Nick Booker-Brown from Westfield High in Houston has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

At the Nike Opening in was 6-foot-1, 243 pounds and was laser-timed at 5.20 seconds in the 40-yard … Added a 4.56-second shuttle and a 22.2-inch vertical leap.

Stats

Senior: Made 22 tackles, including five for loss and three sacks, in five games. Added two quarterback hurries.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Three stars. 247Sports: Three stars, No. 74 defensive tackle in the country and No. 111 player in the state. ESPN: Three stars, No. 93 defensive tackle in the country and No. 209 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Named second-team All-Greater Houston in 2019 by the Houston Chronicle. • Also plays basketball. • Brother Josh is a linebacker at Boise State.

Recruitment

• Originally made a verbal commitment to Boise State on Oct. 6 over offers from Colorado, Houston, Kansas State, Memphis, Rutgers and Virginia Tech, among others. • Chose not to sign in December. • Decomitted from the Broncos on Jan. 21 and flipped to NC State days later while wrapping up an official visit in Raleigh.

Recruiter Of Record

Defensive line coach Charley Wiles

Quotable

“He is likely in the 6-1 to 6-2 range. Regardless of his height, he was a player on Sunday. Booker-Brown won with spin moves and quickness when working at defensive tackle. He worked a little at end too, but he is an interior player.” — Rivals.com’s Chad Simmons and Sam Spiegelman after the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas stop in Houston.

Scouting Report

• Projects as an interior linemen in college. • Good quickness and mobility for a player his size. • Will need to get bigger and stronger.

2020 Projection