Letter of intent No. 2: Wide receiver Chris Scott
Three-star wide receiver Chris Scott from Dacula (Ga.) High has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.
Measurables
Listed at 6-foot, 160 pounds.
Stats
Senior: Made 31 receptions for 832 yards (26.8 yards per catch) and four scores
Junior: Caught 33 passes for 606 yards and seven touchdowns.
Ratings
Rivals.com: Three stars.
247Sports: Three stars, No. 177 receiver in the country and No. 120 player in the state.
ESPN: Three stars, No. 125 receiver in the country and No. 80 player in the state.
Honors/Accomplishments
• Honorable mention all-county by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett as a senior.
• Also runs track and was sixth in the state finals of the 100-meter dash (personal best time of 10.79 seconds) and sixth in the 200 (21.83 seconds).
Recruitment
• Originally made a commitment to Eastern Kentucky over the summer.
• Decommitted in the fall and by the end of his senior year had added offers from NC State, Vanderbilt, Colorado State and Arkansas State.
• Verbally committed to the Pack Dec. 9 following an official visit to Raleigh.
Recruiter Of Record
Co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Des Kitchings
Quotable
“When I decommitted from Eastern Kentucky, I didn’t think I was going to pick up any Power Five offers, but I always knew deep in my heart that I was capable to play Power Five football. I just kept grinding, kept going after it with a lot of guidance from my coaches and family, and next thing you know — NC State.”
— Scott
Scouting Report
• Potentially electrifying speed at receiver.
• Could play in the slot or on the perimeter.
• Will have to get considerably stronger.
2020 Projection
NC State learned, perhaps the hard way, the value of speed this past fall. Scott joins Jalen Coit and Anthony Smith as speedsters who can quickly provide a boost in that department, but in order for Scott to hit the field early he will have prove he’s strong enough to handle press coverage.
——
