Three-star wide receiver Chris Scott from Dacula (Ga.) High has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

Listed at 6-foot, 160 pounds.

Stats

Senior: Made 31 receptions for 832 yards (26.8 yards per catch) and four scores Junior: Caught 33 passes for 606 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Three stars. 247Sports: Three stars, No. 177 receiver in the country and No. 120 player in the state. ESPN: Three stars, No. 125 receiver in the country and No. 80 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Honorable mention all-county by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett as a senior. • Also runs track and was sixth in the state finals of the 100-meter dash (personal best time of 10.79 seconds) and sixth in the 200 (21.83 seconds).

Recruitment

• Originally made a commitment to Eastern Kentucky over the summer. • Decommitted in the fall and by the end of his senior year had added offers from NC State, Vanderbilt, Colorado State and Arkansas State. • Verbally committed to the Pack Dec. 9 following an official visit to Raleigh.

Recruiter Of Record

Co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Des Kitchings

Quotable

“When I decommitted from Eastern Kentucky, I didn’t think I was going to pick up any Power Five offers, but I always knew deep in my heart that I was capable to play Power Five football. I just kept grinding, kept going after it with a lot of guidance from my coaches and family, and next thing you know — NC State.” — Scott

Scouting Report

• Potentially electrifying speed at receiver. • Could play in the slot or on the perimeter. • Will have to get considerably stronger.

2020 Projection