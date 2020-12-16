The 17th letter of intent comes from versatile offensive lineman Thornton Gentry of Chapin (S.C.) High. Here is a full bio on Gentry.

Gentry played for his father at Chapin (S.C.) High. (Rivals.com)

Measurable

• At the All-American Combine in January, was 6-foot-4, 282 pounds with a 6-foot-5 wingspan … Was timed at 5.463 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.745 seconds in the shuttle … Had a 26.0-inch vertical leap and did 8-foot-6 standing broad jump.

Stats

• Senior: In seven games, had 20 pancake blocks and also ran for a five-yard touchdown on a trick play. • Junior: Registered 56 pancakes in 11 contests. • Sophomore:Tallied 25 pancake blocks in 11 games.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 9 center in the country and No. 8 player in the state. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 33 offensive guard in the country and No. 7 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Selected all-state by the coaches as a junior for Class 5A. • Named to SCVarsity.com’s All Midlands First Team in 2020. • Played for his father, Chapin High head coach Justin Gentry.

Recruitment

• Picked up offers during the recruiting process from Kansas State, Missouri, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State and Central Florida, among others. • Was able to make multiple visits to NC State before the extended dead period started. • Committed to the Wolfpack on May 28.

Recruiter of Record

Offensive line coach and run game coordinator John Garrison.

Quotable

“I can say this not only as my son but also as a player, he’s had the best work ethic that I’ve coached in my career. He loves everything about it. He embraces it.”— Chapin head coach Justin Gentry.

Scouting Report

• Moves well for an offensive lineman. • Appears to be well-coached. • Versatile line prospect although his most upside could be on the interior.

2021 Projection

The hunch here is that Gentry is perhaps the most underrated prospect in the class. He’s a nice athlete for his size and shows the right mentality on film for an offensive lineman. He’s adept at handling edge rushers and also pulling around. Gentry’s length may mean guard is his best position, and while he may not see the field right away in 2021 we could see him making a name for himself as one to watch down the road.

Highlights