A league-high six NC State players were picked for the official All-ACC first-team, the most for the Pack since 1992.

For the past five years, the league and its sportswriters released separate conference selections, with the ACC’s version considered the official one. NC State did have seven first-team selections in last season’s Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association (ACSMA) version. The ACSMA is not releasing an All-ACC team this year.

Quarterback Ryan Finley, a sixth-year senior, highlights the first team choices. The last first-team quarterback for the Pack was Russell Wilson in 2008. Finley led the conference in passing yards per game (307.3), 300-yard passing games (seven) and completion percentage (67.4).

Through 11 games, he has thrown for 3,380 yards and 21 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. Finley can become just the second NC State quarterback in school history to have at least 10,000 career passing yards, joining potential NFL Hall of Famer Philip Rivers, with 43 yards Saturday against East Carolina.

Finley was third-team All-ACC a season ago.

Finley’s two favorite targets, junior Kelvin Harmon and redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers, also both made the first team. Harmon has caught 75 passes for 1,119 yards and six scores this season. He became just the third wideout in the Pack history to have back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, joining NFL Hall of Fame candidate Torry Holt and longtime NFL veteran Jerricho Cotchery. Harmon is averaging an ACC-best 101.7 receiving yards per game.

Harmon was also tabbed first-team All-ACC by the writers a season ago and second-team all-conference by the league.

Meyers has 76 receptions for 865 yards and three touchdowns, and is tops in the conference in catches per game (7.6).

Two members of the offensive line were chosen first-team All-ACC: fifth-year seniors Garrett Bradbury, a center, and Tyler Jones, a left tackle. On defense, fifth-year senior linebacker Germaine Pratt was also selected. He leads the ACC in tackles per game with 9.8 and the team in tackles for loss with 10.5. Pratt’s six sacks are tied for the team lead with redshirt junior defensive end James Smith-Williams.

Chosen second-team All-ACC was kicker Christopher Dunn, who is 18 of 21 on field goals this season, tying for the fifth most made field goals in a season at NC State and shattering the record for most made by a Pack freshman. Dunn is also 43 of 43 on extra points, which is also the seventh most consecutive made extra points by a Pack kicker, and has 97 total points, second highest among kickers in the league.

Senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr., fresh off his five-touchdown performance at UNC, was picked third-team All-ACC. He has 792 rushing yards on the year and is second in the ACC with 16 rushing touchdowns.

Fifth-year senior offensive guard Terronne Prescod was honorable mention All-ACC.