Joe Giglio of the OG had his latest Law of the Wolf, which The Wolfpack Central's Jacey Zembal was a part of Friday.

Giglio and Zembal broke down what happened in NC State's 28-19 loss to Kansas State on Thursday in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla., Also discussed the sting of not having outside linebacker Payton Wilson, who elected to opt out of the game to protect his professional future, and a look ahead to next year, which is shaping up to be a chance for the Wolfpack to break through.

Click below to watch the video: