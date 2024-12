Former NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson landed 13 linebackers since the class of 2021.

Gibson, who was hired at Marshall on Sunday, will leave his impact on NC State's program for the next several years.

Of the 13 linebackers that signed with NC State, nine remain with the Wolfpack. He also deserves an assist in helping land NCSU freshman center Robby Martin of Huntington (W.Va.) High.