NC State three-star safety commit Khalid Martin knew that NC State assistant coaches were going to be at his game when Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High made the short trip to face Greensboro (N.C.) Page High Sept. 28.

NCSU running backs coach Des Kitchings and safeties coach Aaron Henry, who was also Martin’s primary recruiter, were both there. And Martin, as he put it, wanted to put on a show. He finished the contest with tackles, including four solo, and also caught a 27-yard touchdown pass.