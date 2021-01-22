Kevin Keatts: ‘I hope we don’t play like we’ve been off for 10 days.’
NC State will travel to Chapel Hill Saturday to take on the Tar Heels in what will be a rematch of a 79-76 Wolfpack win in Raleigh last month.
A lot has changed for both teams since the first meeting in December, but one similarity is that the Pack will once again enter the game not far removed from a run-in with COVID that produced multiple postponed contests.
Saturday will mark NC State’s first game since Jan. 13, when the Pack lost to Florida State 105-73 in Tallahassee. Not long after the Wolfpack returned to Raleigh, a positive case of COVID-19 was identified which led to the postponements of scheduled contests against Georgia Tech (Jan. 16) and Virginia (Jan. 20).
“We've been off for 10 days, and I hope we don't play like we've been off for 10 days,” NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said Friday.
One difference compared to the last time the Wolfpack had to return from an extended break is that Keatts expects to “have more guys than we had than when we traveled to Saint Louis.”
When the Pack played the Billikens on Dec. 17, the team was without fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk, freshman guard Cam Hayes and freshman center Ebenezer Dowuona. Hayes returned for his first game back in the North Carolina win five days later, and Funderburk and Dowuona followed suit the following week for the 79-76 victory over Boston College.
Now a different starting big’s availability is in question, redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates. Bates suffered an ankle injury early in the first half of the Boston College game, which sidelined him for the remainder of the contest.
The 6-11, 230-pounder, who is averaging 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and three blocks per game, returned for the Wolfpack’s next three contests, but a reaggravation of his ankle in the 64-59 loss to Miami on Jan. 9 held him out of Florida State loss.
“He was able to go to some individual workouts the last couple of days,” Keatts said. “We're going to try to throw him into some live action today and kind of see how he does. A lot of that will determine whether he's in the game tomorrow or not. He had a grade two ankle sprain that was pretty good, and one of the biggest things that we battled with him is trying to keep the swelling down.”
A veteran member of the Wolfpack backcourt has also been battling the injury bug recently. Senior guard Braxton Beverly missed the Pack’s first game of 2021 in the 74-70 road loss to Clemson with an ankle injury and has since scored a combined four points on 1-of-8 shooting in limited minutes in NC State’s last two contests.
“I think he's fine,” Keatts said. “The hardest thing about him is you don't know he's injured unless you identify it yourself. He will not go tell the trainer, he will not come to me, so we have to really watch him because he's the type of guy that will play through any type of injury. He seems to be doing well. My biggest thing for him is to get his mojo back.
“Right now, we're playing two freshmen, a lot, a lot of minutes. Ideally in this league, it's tough to win with freshmen. You have a freshman point guard, and a freshman shooting guard, which both of those guys can play two positions. Because Braxton hasn't had a great start of the year, then obviously the other guy that we were counting on as a redshirt freshman, Dereon Seabron... you were hoping that those two guys would be playing really good basketball right now. Then you could bring the freshmen along a little bit slower. They've been thrown in the fire, and they've had to play a lot of big-time minutes.
“When you look at most programs that are playing freshman point guards or freshman guards, they typically struggle. I think that's part of our issue right now.”
Meanwhile, North Carolina’s freshman guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis have found a rhythm in January after a bumpy start to the season. Love and Davis combined for just 22 points on 8-of-28 (28.5 percent) shooting in NC State’s win over the Tar Heels last month.
The youthful backcourt duo is shooting the ball much better recently. Both Love and Davis have scored in double figures in UNC’s past two games, shooting a combined 21-of-38 (55.2 percent) from the field in the week-long stretch.
“They've gotten a lot better,” Keatts said. “They're probably one of the few programs that haven't had to pause in a while, and they've gotten a lot better. Love and RJ Davis are playing really good basketball, and it seems like they're becoming a little bit more comfortable. Love, I think he was the Rookie of the Week, and did a tremendous job. He's playing with confidence, he's starting to shoot the ball a lot better. With RJ, they've settled him down a little bit by bringing him off the bench to be able to see the game, the flow of the game.”
The increased efficiency from the freshman guards has sparked a recent hot streak for the Tar Heels. Carolina has won four of its last five contests and has yet to lose a game in the Smith Center this season.
“Anytime you're going to play Carolina, one of the things they hang their hat on is they're a tremendous rebounding team,” Keatts said. “They get out in transition. [Armando] Bacot has become a really, really tremendous low-post scorer. He's done a really good job. They're playing with a lot of confidence, they're shooting the ball a lot better than when we played them, and I think they're taking care of the basketball.”
UNC is entering game two of the rivalry with momentum, and the opposite could be said about NC State. Before the Wolfpack entered its 10-day stretch of no games, it had lost three straight, each in uniquely frustrating fashions.
The Pack led No. 20 Clemson for over 35 minutes in regulation before a late second-half scoring drought and a flurry of turnovers in crunch time resulted in a 74-70 overtime loss. Then State dropped a low-scoring, two-half affair to a then-winless in conference play Miami team before being crushed on the road to the red-hot Seminoles.
“We're rusty,” Keatts said. “We haven't had a full group of guys to be able to practice every day. We have been able to get back into the gym with a good bulk of them but certainly, we're coming off a layoff… I don't know what we have. I only got one thing to go by, we played St Louis and we had a great first half. I would say the reason why we didn't have a great second half is because we just didn't have enough bodies.
“When I leave and we head to the game tomorrow, I'm going to feel confident in my group, but I don't know how my team will react with 10-to-12 days of not really having everybody on the floor at the same time. I hope we have learned, but it's going to be a tough game to judge anything from because I know last time we played at Florida State and they played like they could have beaten the Lakers that day.
"I wish I had a game in between, I wish I didn't have a layoff where I could be able to see my team a little bit more, but we're going to come out and play. Our guys are excited about getting back on the court. As far as how we play or how much rust we have on us, I couldn't answer that.”
