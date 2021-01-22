NC State will travel to Chapel Hill Saturday to take on the Tar Heels in what will be a rematch of a 79-76 Wolfpack win in Raleigh last month. A lot has changed for both teams since the first meeting in December, but one similarity is that the Pack will once again enter the game not far removed from a run-in with COVID that produced multiple postponed contests. Saturday will mark NC State’s first game since Jan. 13, when the Pack lost to Florida State 105-73 in Tallahassee. Not long after the Wolfpack returned to Raleigh, a positive case of COVID-19 was identified which led to the postponements of scheduled contests against Georgia Tech (Jan. 16) and Virginia (Jan. 20). “We've been off for 10 days, and I hope we don't play like we've been off for 10 days,” NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said Friday.

Head coach Kevin Keatts' squad remains winless in 2021 ahead of its road matchup with North Carolina Saturday. (Courtesy of ACC Media Relations)

One difference compared to the last time the Wolfpack had to return from an extended break is that Keatts expects to “have more guys than we had than when we traveled to Saint Louis.” When the Pack played the Billikens on Dec. 17, the team was without fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk, freshman guard Cam Hayes and freshman center Ebenezer Dowuona. Hayes returned for his first game back in the North Carolina win five days later, and Funderburk and Dowuona followed suit the following week for the 79-76 victory over Boston College. Now a different starting big’s availability is in question, redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates. Bates suffered an ankle injury early in the first half of the Boston College game, which sidelined him for the remainder of the contest. The 6-11, 230-pounder, who is averaging 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and three blocks per game, returned for the Wolfpack’s next three contests, but a reaggravation of his ankle in the 64-59 loss to Miami on Jan. 9 held him out of Florida State loss. “He was able to go to some individual workouts the last couple of days,” Keatts said. “We're going to try to throw him into some live action today and kind of see how he does. A lot of that will determine whether he's in the game tomorrow or not. He had a grade two ankle sprain that was pretty good, and one of the biggest things that we battled with him is trying to keep the swelling down.” A veteran member of the Wolfpack backcourt has also been battling the injury bug recently. Senior guard Braxton Beverly missed the Pack’s first game of 2021 in the 74-70 road loss to Clemson with an ankle injury and has since scored a combined four points on 1-of-8 shooting in limited minutes in NC State’s last two contests. “I think he's fine,” Keatts said. “The hardest thing about him is you don't know he's injured unless you identify it yourself. He will not go tell the trainer, he will not come to me, so we have to really watch him because he's the type of guy that will play through any type of injury. He seems to be doing well. My biggest thing for him is to get his mojo back. “Right now, we're playing two freshmen, a lot, a lot of minutes. Ideally in this league, it's tough to win with freshmen. You have a freshman point guard, and a freshman shooting guard, which both of those guys can play two positions. Because Braxton hasn't had a great start of the year, then obviously the other guy that we were counting on as a redshirt freshman, Dereon Seabron... you were hoping that those two guys would be playing really good basketball right now. Then you could bring the freshmen along a little bit slower. They've been thrown in the fire, and they've had to play a lot of big-time minutes. “When you look at most programs that are playing freshman point guards or freshman guards, they typically struggle. I think that's part of our issue right now.”