“We're a very different team with him on the floor because he's starting to score offensively. A lot of the easy baskets, a lot of baskets around the rim, he's either blocking those shots or altering those shots. It changes who we are a lot with him not on the floor, so hopefully, we'll see where he's at. His MRI and X-rays were both negative, but he's extremely sore, more of a hyperextension of his knee probably.”

“We've been very careful with him in the last few days,” Keatts said. “We took off the day after the game, then we did individual workouts. We've got him in some workouts without having a lot of contact right now. I'm going to evaluate him after we go through our shootaround tomorrow at Clemson and, hopefully, he plays.

Following medical evaluations over the last five days, Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts considered Bates a game-time decision ahead of the team’s conference road opener against the Tigers.

Midway through the first half of its final contest of 2020, however, redshirt sophomore Manny Bates left the game and never returned with an apparent left leg injury.

Hayes was the first to return in the 79-76 win over North Carolina on Dec. 22, and NC State was back to full strength at the start of the Boston College victory on Dec. 30.

After a two-week break in December due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program, the Wolfpack was without three of its 12 scholarship players: fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk , freshman guard Cam Hayes and freshman center Ebenezer Dowuona .

It’s a new year, but NC State basketball still faces roster availability questions ahead of the Pack’s first contest of 2021 at No. 19 Clemson Tuesday.

Bates played the best basketball of his college career thus far in Funderburk’s absence. In the three games that Funderburk missed in December, Bates averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and five blocks per contest.

In the Saint Louis loss following the two-week break, the 6-11, 230-pounder scored 20 points and blocked eight shots in 37 minutes on the floor, all of which were career-highs.

Funderburk also stepped up in Bates’ absence in the Boston College game. The 6-10, 225-pounder had a season-high 21 points, 17 of which in the first half, along with five rebounds and one steal.

NC State has only been able to keep the duo on the court at the same time for six minutes in the past month, but the head coach is optimistic about the team’s ceiling in conference play once both are consistently healthy.

“It seems like right now we could be trading both of those guys off at times,” Keatts said. “Certainly, anytime you get a guy who's a senior, who's played in this league for a couple years, for him to come back off of not playing since December 3rd and to play the way he played against Boston College, which we needed, it says a lot about DJ.”

The Wolfpack will need a strong defensive performance from its post players Tuesday night against Clemson, with or without Bates, in order to advance to 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2012-2013.

The Tigers feature one of the ACC’s top players in senior forward Aamir Sims, who leads the team in scoring (13.1 ppg) and rebounding (5.7 rpg).

“It's been a long time since NC State was 3-0 [in the ACC],” Keatts said. “Clemson is a very good basketball team. Simms is having a tremendous year. When you look at those guys on tape, they believe in each other, they play for one another. They're coming together as a unit, and it will be a really, really tough challenge to play those guys on their home floor but we're excited about our opportunity.”

The Pack passed a similar test in the conference opener when it was able to limit another elite, versatile big man in North Carolina senior forward and ACC Preseason Player of the Year Garrison Brooks.

Brooks, who was guarded by junior forward Jericole Hellems for most of the contest, was held to just 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting in the victory over the Tar Heels. In the two games against UNC last season, Brooks averaged 27.5 points and 10 rebounds per contest.

Keatts offered that while both players are crucial in their teams’ offensive production, the two bigs possess different skill sets that offer unique challenges in guarding them.

“When you look at Simms, what makes him so tough is his ability to step behind the three-point line,” Keatts said. “He's a pick-and-pop five in their system. Both of those guys in their own right are two of the best post guys that we have in our league, but Simms is a different challenge. He can pick-and-pop, he can drive, they sometimes put him to the elbow when they run a couple sets out of their Princeton offense.

“He's one of those guys that does a little bit of everything for their team. Certainly, in order for us to have a successful game, we've got to slow him down. You're never going to stop or contain a guy like that, you just don't want him to have a great night.”

Another Pack player that has taken a step forward as of recent is freshman guard Shakeel Moore.

One of two four-star guards in the 2020 class along with Cam Hayes, Moore was already a player that Keatts knew could contribute on the defensive end right away. However, it’s Moore’s offense over the past two weeks that has given the freshman more attention.

In the past three games, Moore has shot a combined 6-of-8 from beyond the arc and is averaging 25.1 points per 40 minutes of play.

He’s stepped up in big moments too. Moore went 3-for-3 from the perimeter in the first half of the UNC win en route to a career-high 17-point performance in just 15 minutes on the court.

Last Wednesday against Boston College, Moore hit an 18-foot game-winning jumper from the top of the key with 26 seconds remaining and delivered an exclamation point with a dunk in the final seconds to lead the Pack to a three-point victory.

“I've always felt like he was probably the most underrated guard in the state and the country,” Keatts said. “We knew exactly what we were getting from him, just tough, hard-nosed. I've always described him as a guy that probably could be the best on the ball defender in our league after a couple of years.

“Give our staff a lot of credit. He came in without the reputation as a guy who can make outside shots, and we put a lot of work into him. Shak's put in a lot of work getting into the gym, becoming a better shooter from the outside. Guys miss on rankings all the time. I made a living with some guys who probably should have been a top 75 guy. Fortunately, Shak wasn't highly ranked, but we knew what type of player we were getting.”