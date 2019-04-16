Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 17:42:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Kamarro Edmonds the next star at Havelock High

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ou2fayjoezxwu4rzwttm
NC State offered Havelock (N.C.) High sophomore defensive back Kamarro Edmonds on Dec. 4.
Rivals.com

FORT MILLS, S.C. — Havelock (N.C.) High always has someone emerging each recruiting cycle and sophomore defensive back Kamarro Edmonds is next in line.

Edmonds and Havelock won its first three playoff games before falling 41-34 to Jacksonville (N.C.) High in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs to finish 13-1. He thought he played perhaps his best game in that loss, returning a kick return for a touchdown on the first play of the game and he pointed out his man didn't have any receiving yards.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}