FORT MILLS, S.C. — Havelock (N.C.) High always has someone emerging each recruiting cycle and sophomore defensive back Kamarro Edmonds is next in line.

Edmonds and Havelock won its first three playoff games before falling 41-34 to Jacksonville (N.C.) High in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs to finish 13-1. He thought he played perhaps his best game in that loss, returning a kick return for a touchdown on the first play of the game and he pointed out his man didn't have any receiving yards.