Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High junior defensive end Trajen Odom has made the rounds this spring to various colleges, but he knows he doesn’t have to travel far to see NC State.

Odom was able to attend an early spring practice before the Wolfpack went on spring break, checking off another box on his list of things to see about the program. He’s been a semi-regular unofficial visitor thanks in part to being down the street at Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek, he spent his first 2 1/2 years of high school.