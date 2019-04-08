Ticker
Junior tight end Kendall Karr has NC State among top five

Jacey Zembal
Belmont (N.C.) Cramer High junior tight end Kendall Karr has NC State among his top five programs.
FORT MILL, S.C. — Belmont (N.C.) Cramer High junior tight end Kendall Karr has been one of the fastest rising prospects in the state this winter.

Karr went from five offers in January to a current total of 23, and is keenly interested in NC State, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia and Duke.

