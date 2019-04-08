Junior tight end Kendall Karr has NC State among top five
FORT MILL, S.C. — Belmont (N.C.) Cramer High junior tight end Kendall Karr has been one of the fastest rising prospects in the state this winter.
Karr went from five offers in January to a current total of 23, and is keenly interested in NC State, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia and Duke.
