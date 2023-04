Junior tackle Deryc Plazz is seeing his recruitment focusing in on certain schools.

Plazz was able to unofficially visit NC State on Thursday and stopped by the coaches Saturday morning. He also saw Wake Forest on Friday and then Duke on Saturday morning, before returning to NC State briefly Saturday to say good-bye to the coaches.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder from Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson High had previously visited NC State in late January, but this time he was able to show his mother the program and get some one-on-one time with coach Dave Doeren.