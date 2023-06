BERMUDA RUN — Junior power forward Sadiq White is turning potential into production, leading to an NC State offer last Saturday.

The 6-foot-6, 181-pounder from Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park has been turning heads during June. He played in the Nike Elite Top 100 Camp in St. Louis, the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association on June 17, and the NCHSAA event this past weekend.

White dropped 29 points on Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High in Cartersville, Ga., and then had 25 against West Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate and 26 against Newport News (Va.) Woodside High at the NCHSAA in Bermuda Run, N.C.