There was a point in time not too long ago that Jacksonville (N.C.) White Oak High junior Antoni Kade Ogumoro dreamed of being a college basketball player.

That dream has shifted to football now that he’s emerged as a 6-foot-5, 290-pound left tackle. He went out for football for the first time last year, and went to various college camps last June. NC State, North Carolina, East Carolina and Old Dominion have all offered him, and Coastal Carolina is showing interest.