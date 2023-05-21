Junior Jonathan Paylor medals in three individual events
Two-sport star Jonathan Paylor added to his decorated track and field career with three new medals Saturday.
Paylor won the 400-meter dash (48.22 seconds), second in the 200 (21.75) and was third in the 100 dash (10.65) in the NCHSAA 2A state meet Saturday at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, N.C. Cummings also finished seventh in the 800 relay, and were seventh as a program with 34 points.
Clinton High junior Amaris Williams finished second in the shot put in his first year out for the sport, with an impressive 51 feet, 11.25 inches in the NCHSAA 2A meet. NC State offensive line signee Kamen Smith was sixth with 46-6.75.
Williams will officially visit NC State on June 9-11, and Paylor will take his official visit June 16-18.
Monroe High sophomore Jordan Young placed third in the long jump with 21-5.50, and he was fourth in the triple jump with 43-9.50.
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day sophomore David Sanders finished second in the discus Saturday, and he was 10th in the shot put Friday at the NCISAA Division I state meet at Concord (N.C.) Cannon School.
Monroe sophomore Jordan Young won the triple jump with 45 feet, 8.75 inches, and he was second in the long jump with 22-1.50 in the 2A Midwest Regional.
Other football prospects results
The Chris Peal vs. Kyron Jones showdown was a year in the making for the two Georgia signees. Peal of Charlotte Providence Day was a scratch last year in the NCISAA Division 1 state meet due to injury, and Jones of Charlotte Christian ended up setting a state private school record with 10.6 seconds in the 100-meter dash.
Peal got his revenge and a state record with 10.48 in the 100 to finish first, and Jones was third with 10.64.
Jones was second in the 200 (21.38) with Peal in fourth place (21.78). Peal added a first-place finish in the long jump (23-10).
Charlotte Christian’s Grant Tucker, a wide receiver who signed with Appalachian State, was sixth in the 100 (11.17). Junior Bryce Young of the Knights, who is a Notre Dame defensive end commit, finished 12th in the 200 prelims (23.24) and was 15h in the shot put (41-10.20).
Providence Day junior Channing Goodwin, a Michigan wide receiver commit, was 11th in prelims in the 100 (11.28), and 15th in the 200 prelims (23.38).
Virginia basketball signee Anthony Robinson of Arden Christ School, who is around 6-9, finished second in the high jump with 6-4.
Christ School junior Cayden Jones, an Alabama outside linebacker commit, was sixth in the long jump with 20-9.
Clinton sophomore Nydarion Blackwell, a quarterback, was 15th in the high jump (5-8) in the NCHSAA 2A state meet.
Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek junior athlete Benjamin Black was eighth in the 100 with 10.85, and scratched in the 200 in the 4A state meet. He was part of two NCHSAA state records in the winning 400 relay and 800 relay.
