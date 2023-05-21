Two-sport star Jonathan Paylor added to his decorated track and field career with three new medals Saturday.

Paylor won the 400-meter dash (48.22 seconds), second in the 200 (21.75) and was third in the 100 dash (10.65) in the NCHSAA 2A state meet Saturday at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, N.C. Cummings also finished seventh in the 800 relay, and were seventh as a program with 34 points.

Clinton High junior Amaris Williams finished second in the shot put in his first year out for the sport, with an impressive 51 feet, 11.25 inches in the NCHSAA 2A meet. NC State offensive line signee Kamen Smith was sixth with 46-6.75.

Williams will officially visit NC State on June 9-11, and Paylor will take his official visit June 16-18.

Monroe High sophomore Jordan Young placed third in the long jump with 21-5.50, and he was fourth in the triple jump with 43-9.50.

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day sophomore David Sanders finished second in the discus Saturday, and he was 10th in the shot put Friday at the NCISAA Division I state meet at Concord (N.C.) Cannon School.

Monroe sophomore Jordan Young won the triple jump with 45 feet, 8.75 inches, and he was second in the long jump with 22-1.50 in the 2A Midwest Regional.