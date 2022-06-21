GREENSBORO — Junior Austin Swartz is healthy and comfortable, and it led to a monster weekend with Concord (N.C.) Cannon School in the NCISAA hoops event at Greensboro (N.C.) Day.

Swartz started the weekend strong with an efficient effort in a win over Arden (N.C.) Christ School, but that set the stage for what he did Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 165-pound combo guard went off for 39 points against Calvary Day in front of college coaches.