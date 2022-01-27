There aren’t many defensive ends in the state of North Carolina as talented as Boone (N.C.) Watauga High junior Isaiah Shirley.

Rivals.com has him as the No. 19 overall player in North Carolina in the class of 2023, and the best strongside defensive end. NC State took notice of Shirley pretty early in the recruiting process and offered him April 23, 2021. The Wolfpack are one of at least seven schools that have offered Shirley — Boston College, Louisville, Wake Forest, Liberty, Appalachian State and the new staff at Virginia Tech in recent days.