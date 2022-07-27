Junior center Blanca Thomas strives to keep improving

The 6-foot-5 Thomas and the CP3 Flames 17s played July 23-25 in the LBI Carolina Live event in Concord, N.C., to end the summer. Sunday’s game was against junior post player Sarah Strong of Lady Strong 2024 traveling team. It seemed fitting that two of the top 10 players in the class of 2024 would face against each other toward the end of the summer.

The two hadn’t played each other in at least a year, maybe two. Thomas had nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 49-41 victory Sunday.

“It might have been last year, or the year before that, with my old team,” Thomas said. “I know she is a skilled defender, so you have to be precise with what you have to do. It’s more about moving the ball around and playing good defense. You have to be aware of your surrounds.”

Thomas also has a once in a lifetime experience in trying out for USA Basketball in Colorado Springs, Colo., this past May. She learned a lot about herself in the process, including being more vocal and demanding when fighting for position in the post.

“It was good and different,” Thomas said. “It was fast paced and there was the altitude. It took me one trial to get used to the air. You are also playing with people who are so skilled and advanced. You have to be on point with everything you do.”

Thomas averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks per game for Charlotte Catholic, and is ranked No. 10 overall by ESPN’s HoopGurlz.

Recruiting has been put on hold a little bit, but she did do an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech at the end of June. She is flattered when she gets compared to current Hokies center Elizabeth Kitley or former NC State star Elissa Cunane, but knows she needs to be the first Blanca Thomas. Thomas, Cunane and Kitley are all at least 6-5 and are North Carolina natives, hence the easy comparison, plus they are talented players.

“They are big on saying that I don’t need to be her [at VT], but that I can just be me,” Thomas said. “That’s what I love about their coaching staff. They don’t want to turn you into being one of their past players. They see a future for me and have ideas and plans.

“I base my game off of her [Kitley] and see what she does and how she works. We are the same build.”

Thomas said a good amount of colleges have been consistent in watching her this summer. NCSU assistant coach Ashley Williams took in the action Sunday for instance. The Wolfpack offered her April 30, 2021.

“Notre Dame, NC State, Michigan, UNC, Georgia I see a lot and Virginia Tech,” Thomas said. “I’ve also seen Duke. It’s the schools that are closer that tend to watch more. There are some West Coast schools that watched like Oregon and Stanford, and UCLA has come.

“I have to make it out to some schools [this fall] and get to more football games. I want to get out to Notre Dame and South Carolina too. Nothing is for certain yet.”