Junior tackle Antoni Ogumoro was a key NC State recruiting target before his family moved from Jacksonville, N.C., to Elgin, Okla., and that hasn’t changed.

Ogumoro has been offered by Tulsa, Houston, Iowa State and Oklahoma State, since he made the move. The Cowboys offered Friday.

NC State, Cincinnati, Duke, East Carolina, Iowa State, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, could be considered the original programs to recruit him. He is expected to take an upcoming unofficial visit to see the Volunteers on Feb. 3.