Junior 4-star Stanquan Clark makes first trip to NC State
Miami (Fla.) Killian junior outside linebacker Stanquan Clark came away impressed with his first unofficial visit to NC State.
Clark was joined by his mother and 10-year-old younger brother Tuesday, arriving from Atlanta, Ga., where they were seeing family. That cut down on the drive considerably. Clark was offered by NC State nearly a year ago April 8, 2021, but he said the Wolfpack really stepped it up this past fall. He has bonded with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news