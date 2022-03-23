Miami (Fla.) Killian junior outside linebacker Stanquan Clark came away impressed with his first unofficial visit to NC State.

Clark was joined by his mother and 10-year-old younger brother Tuesday, arriving from Atlanta, Ga., where they were seeing family. That cut down on the drive considerably. Clark was offered by NC State nearly a year ago April 8, 2021, but he said the Wolfpack really stepped it up this past fall. He has bonded with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson.