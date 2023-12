East Mississippi Community College safety Brylan Lanier understands what he wants after going through the recruiting process a few times in the past.

Lanier signed with Georgia State out of Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Paul W. Bryant High, but made his way to Alabama, where he redshirted in 2021. His older brother Joshua Lanier was a walk-on wide receiver for the Crimson Tide, and also was at North Alabama and Jackson State. His cousin Trayshon Foster was a safety at Northern Illinois from 2016-19.