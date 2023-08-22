Sophomore Jonah Miller’s journey has several different layers, and still more to come, but is on pace for a happy ending.

Miller was a 6-foot-8 303-pound coveted left tackle prospect out of Tucson (Ariz.) Sahuaro High in the class of 2021. He had played his first three years at Salpointe Catholic High, but didn’t play his senior year at Sahuaro due to COVID.

Miller had 16 scholarship offers from coast-to-coast, but picked Oregon over the likes of USC, Texas, Penn State, LSU and others during the start of the pandemic.