The wheels on Kasean Pryor’s recruitment are gaining speed. The NJCAA first team All-American visited Saint Louis last week, concluded a visit to South Florida today and is working on locking down a visit date to North Carolina State.

BullsInsider.com broke the news about the visit on Thursday.

Pryor visited USF Thursday thru Saturday and the trip appears to have helped the Bulls chances with the 6-foot-10, 215-pounder.