Stockbridge (Ga.) High running back commit Jayden "Duke" Scott feels more at home each time he returns to NC State.

Scott was able to take his official visit this past weekend, and was joined by his parents. The Rivals.com three-star back had unofficially visited NC State multiple times in the past, leading up to verbally committing April 19.

Scott is ranked the No. 37 running back in the country and the No. 58 overall player in Georgia in the class of 2024, and was a big addition by NCSU running backs coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel.