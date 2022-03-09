CHAPEL HILL — NC State has done a textbook job of recruiting junior tight end Javonte Vereen.

The Wolfpack were the first college to offer the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder from Havelock (N.C.) High. NCSU tight ends coach Todd Goebbel has done a good job of forging a relationship with the Rivals.com four-star prospect. He watched him play Southern Durham High on Sept. 24, 2021, in Durham, N.C., and then also saw him play hoops for Havelock.